South Pittsburg, Tenn. – South Pittsburg High School came out to cheer their hardwood soldiers against stateline rival North Jackson High School. Though separated by just over ten miles, the Tennessee-Alabama state line, and a brutal cell phone service black hole, these two teams are fast becoming the rivalry of the area. Arguably cauterized after the dissolution of the SPHS/MCHS football rivalry was capped by a COVID win for the Pirates in what, to this point, has been the final gridiron matchup of the storied rivals. The search began for another team, and a 21-20 razor-slim, come-from-behind Pirate victory set the stage for these two schools to take each other on in an almost epic aura, regardless of the sport. Well, the Pirates prevailed again on the gridiron this past season, and they pulled two more wins on the hardwood as the Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Chiefs, 59-41 and the Pirates triumphed over the Chiefs, 47-30.

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO