TERRY CLINE
Terry Lamar Cline, 71, of South Pittsburg, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 17, 2022. Terry was born to the late Thomas Cline and Alva Lou Kilgore Cline on May 12, 1951. He was married to Lila J. King Cline for 41 years. Terry was a member of Long Island Baptist Church. He was a master gardener, loved woodworking, growing gourds, enjoyed raising chickens and loved all animals, especially his dog, Sissy, and his cats, Buffy and Lucy. He was a very loving person and was always helping others when he could.
DANIEL WINTERS
Daniel G. “Danny” Winters, 62, of South Pittsburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Danny began his career in public service at the South Pittsburg Fire Department in 1976 and then made the transition into Law Enforcement in 1978. During his career with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department, and the Stevenson Police Department, where he served as Chief for well over a decade.
RONALD PAYNE
Ronald Edward Payne, 51, of Jasper passed away December 16, 2022. He attended Fairview Union Church; he was a good person. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nell Henry; uncle, Robert Henry and Tommy Henry; aunts, Mary Sue Ritchie, Tressia Condra; nephew, LeBron Slatton. Those left to cherish...
RAY BARKER
Ray Barker, age 95, of Whitwell, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was an Army Veteran and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, David Ford, and Lottie Bell Fredrick Barker; brother, Ralph Barker; sisters, Margaret Pickett and Helen Smith.
Pirates pull two wins out of home stand with North Jackson
South Pittsburg, Tenn. – South Pittsburg High School came out to cheer their hardwood soldiers against stateline rival North Jackson High School. Though separated by just over ten miles, the Tennessee-Alabama state line, and a brutal cell phone service black hole, these two teams are fast becoming the rivalry of the area. Arguably cauterized after the dissolution of the SPHS/MCHS football rivalry was capped by a COVID win for the Pirates in what, to this point, has been the final gridiron matchup of the storied rivals. The search began for another team, and a 21-20 razor-slim, come-from-behind Pirate victory set the stage for these two schools to take each other on in an almost epic aura, regardless of the sport. Well, the Pirates prevailed again on the gridiron this past season, and they pulled two more wins on the hardwood as the Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Chiefs, 59-41 and the Pirates triumphed over the Chiefs, 47-30.
GOOGLE Announces Grant to Support K-12 Workforce Development Initiative In Jackson County
Scottsboro, Ala. – The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce and leaders from Jackson County Schools and Scottsboro City Schools collaborated on a joint project to provide all 7th to 12th-grade students access to YouScience Career Aptitude Software. YouScience is the only provider of a fully integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that delivers highly accurate aptitude and interest-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications empowering individuals in their educational and career pathways. Leveraging proven research and industry input, YouScience helps students identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations.
