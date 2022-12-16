Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Police Department Launches Project IT: Improving Titusville
The Titusville Police Department is launching Project IT: Improving Titusville, in an effort to improve the overall prosperity of the community. The police department announced the launch of Project IT on their Facebook page. The project will include investments into personnel, technology, and equipment. Project IT was provided with $132,721...
WFMJ.com
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft at Rural King
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft at Rural King in Franklin. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Friday, December 16, an employee of Rural King on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County, contacted police to report a theft of items from the store.
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – PennDOT recently named the winners of District 10 Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. (Pictured above: Keystone High School received an honorable mention in District 10’s Paint the Plow Safety Outreach Contest.) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) also announced Butler County Area...
explore venango
Local Man Involved in Forest County Rollover Crash
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a rollover crash in Howe Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County. Police say a 2008...
YAHOO!
Trials for two men charged in 2021 Meadville homicide are moved to March
Dec. 20—The trials for two men charged in connection with a July 2021 Walnut Street homicide formally have been moved to March 2023 by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Timothy Bolden, 26, and Jayden I. Speed, 19, both of Meadville were due to go on trial during the January 2023 term of county court.
Pennsylvania State Police searching for man wanted on 2 active robbery warrants
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are looking for a wanted man. According to a social media post, Ryan Williams is wanted on two active robbery warrants. Police said Williams may be armed, and advise residents not to approach him if they see him. Anyone with information...
explore venango
Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Icy State Highway 417
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 65-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle on an ice0covered road and struck a utility pole on Sunday morning. According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County.
yourdailylocal.com
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
Lawrence County business heavily damaged in fire
A Lawrence County business was heavily damaged in an early morning fire Monday. A 911 dispatcher confirmed a fire in the 200 block of First St., Ellwood City, was called in just before 12:30 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the business, which appears to be a...
explore venango
Heavy Damage to Seneca Skate Capital After Electrical Fire
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) — An apparent electrical fire caused heavy damage to Skate Capital along Old Salina Road in Seneca on Saturday night. Photo above by Gavin Fish. According to Lieutenant Tim Alex of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. to the skating rink.
explore venango
Venango County to Receive Over $480K as Gov. Wolf Announces Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Venango County has been awarded $480,630.00 as part of Governor Tom Wolf $170 million in grants to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the Commonwealth. The grants are made possible through two new programs designed to improve community safety and...
YAHOO!
Police: Conneaut Lake woman lied about domestic violence incident, now faces charge
Dec. 20—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut Lake area woman has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly lying to police about a domestic violence incident in October. Kelly Lynn Haug, 37, is charged by state police with unsworn falsification to law enforcement. Police allege they investigated a...
yourdailylocal.com
“That’s Cool Stuff”: Warren County Prison Earns Full Compliance from Dept. of Corrections
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Prison earned full compliance from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), according to a letter received by the county from the DOC. “That’s cool stuff,” Warren County Commissioner chairwoman Tricia Durbin said. Durbin read from part of the letter received by...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
erienewsnow.com
Hotel Shift Manager Accused of Taking Woman's French Bulldog in Summit Township
A hotel shift manager faces charges after she was accused of taking a woman's French bulldog and lying about it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at the Days Inn on Schultz Rd. in Summit Township Nov. 7 after troopers were called to investigate a property dispute. The victim...
yourdailylocal.com
Could Riverfront Development Project Be Biggest Economic Shift in Decades? One Warren Co. Commissioner Thinks So
WARREN, Pa. – A Warren County commissioner believes that the Warren Riverfront Development project has the potential to be the biggest economic shift for the county in decades. But only if it is done correctly. “This can be the biggest economic shift in the county, tied to tourism, in...
Former Armstrong County elections director sues for discrimination, alleges election security issues
A former Armstrong County elections director filed a federal lawsuit against the county and one of its contractors, alleging discrimination and security concerns with the county’s voting system. Marybeth Kuznik of Penn Township, Westmoreland County, was fired in 2021 shortly after she requested a new scan of ballots after...
erienewsnow.com
Northern Chautauqua County Drug House Raided Once Again
WESTFEILD, NY (WNY News Now) – A northern Chautauqua County drug house is once again subject of a Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield last week. The agency already raided this residence twice, on September 8 and 23.
Suspect arrested after following woman to class at YSU: report
A man was arrested Friday after a Youngstown State University student reported that he followed her to class.
