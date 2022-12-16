ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Springs, PA

erienewsnow.com

Titusville Police Department Launches Project IT: Improving Titusville

The Titusville Police Department is launching Project IT: Improving Titusville, in an effort to improve the overall prosperity of the community. The police department announced the launch of Project IT on their Facebook page. The project will include investments into personnel, technology, and equipment. Project IT was provided with $132,721...
TITUSVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive

The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft at Rural King

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft at Rural King in Franklin. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Friday, December 16, an employee of Rural King on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County, contacted police to report a theft of items from the store.
explorejeffersonpa.com

PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – PennDOT recently named the winners of District 10 Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. (Pictured above: Keystone High School received an honorable mention in District 10’s Paint the Plow Safety Outreach Contest.) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) also announced Butler County Area...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Involved in Forest County Rollover Crash

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a rollover crash in Howe Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County. Police say a 2008...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Trials for two men charged in 2021 Meadville homicide are moved to March

Dec. 20—The trials for two men charged in connection with a July 2021 Walnut Street homicide formally have been moved to March 2023 by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Timothy Bolden, 26, and Jayden I. Speed, 19, both of Meadville were due to go on trial during the January 2023 term of county court.
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Icy State Highway 417

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 65-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle on an ice0covered road and struck a utility pole on Sunday morning. According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16

ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Heavy Damage to Seneca Skate Capital After Electrical Fire

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) — An apparent electrical fire caused heavy damage to Skate Capital along Old Salina Road in Seneca on Saturday night. Photo above by Gavin Fish. According to Lieutenant Tim Alex of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. to the skating rink.
SENECA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
FALLS CREEK, PA
erienewsnow.com

Northern Chautauqua County Drug House Raided Once Again

WESTFEILD, NY (WNY News Now) – A northern Chautauqua County drug house is once again subject of a Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield last week. The agency already raided this residence twice, on September 8 and 23.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

