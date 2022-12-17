The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘will be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite Netflix show claims’

Read full article on original website
Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Netflix documentary accused of editing Queen’s 21st birthday speech
The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Netflix documentary is being accused of editing the Queen’s 21st birthday speech. A communications coach said the alteration changed “the meaning of the statement entirely”, as reported by the Mail Online on Wednesday. (14.12.22) In a radio broadcast from South...
Samantha Markle calls Harry and Meghan series 'fake news'
Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news". The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in 'Harry and Meghan'. Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100 million fake news PR machine. It's...
Duke of Sussex slammed for having infamous ‘Cards Against Humanity’ game in royal room
The Duke of Sussex is being criticised for having an infamous card game that mocks the late Queen and Prince Philip in his royal residence. Outrage erupted on Saturday (18.12.22) after a ‘Cards Against Humanity’ box was spotted in one of Prince Harry’s rooms in the grounds of Kensington Palace.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused of sharing story ‘more full of holes than a colander’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused by Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesman of spreading “mixed messages” with a story more full of holes “than a colander”. Dickie Arbiter, 82, added “no one will believe a word they say” in the wake of...
Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish the public a 'joyful holiday season'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished the public a "joyful holiday season" in a newly-released Christmas card. The royal couple released their annual Christmas card shortly after the last three episodes of their much-discussed documentary aired on Netflix, with Prince Harry and the duchess wishing everyone "health, peace and a Happy New Year".
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosts second annual carol service amid reports she hasn’t watched ‘Harry and Meghan’
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show. The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.
Duchess of Sussex says cabin crew worker knelt to thank her for royal service ‘sacrifice’ on ‘Megxit’ flight
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says a cabin crew worker knelt to thank her for the “sacrifice” she made in royal service on her ‘Megxit’ flight out of Britain. She claims the remark came in March 2020, after the duchess, 41, finished her final engagement as a senior working royal when she attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
Duchess of Sussex says she didn’t want to be blamed for overshadowing Queen with her rising fame
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she didn’t want to be blamed for being featured on the front page of a newspaper instead of Queen Elizabeth. She and her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, recalled in the second volume of their ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix docuseries how the former ‘Suits’ actress, 41, appeared in press overage over other royal family members including the late monarch, who died on September 8 aged 96.
Queen Elizabeth’s friend Lady Susan Hussey apologises to charity boss for race-row comments
Queen Elizabeth’s friend Lady Susan Hussey has apologised to a charity boss for her race-row comments. The 83-year-old, who served the late monarch for more than six decades, stepped down from her role as a royal aide after she asked Ngozi Fulani at a reception in November: “Where are you really from?”
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy
Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
Will Smith stunned ‘Emancipation’ co-star spat in his face
Will Smith was stunned when one of his ‘Emancipation’ co-stars spat in his face. The incident came during an improvised scene for the slavery drama after Will’s infamous Oscar ceremony slap of comedian Chris Rock. Will, 54, made the admission in a preview clip for a new...
James Corden predicts he'll cry on The Late Late Show
James Corden thinks he'll "dramatically fail" to "keep it together" during his final episode of 'The Late Late Show'. The 44-year-old actor previously announced that he'll walk away from the show in 2023, and James is convinced that he'll burst into tears during the final episode. During an appearance on...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow ‘insisted there were no issues with DJ before his suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow has reportedly insisted there were no “issues” with her late husband when he left home before his suicide. Allison Holker told police officers on Tuesday (13.12.22) there was no argument with the 40-year-old DJ and dancer when he left their family home without his car to go to a motel 15 minutes’ walk from their family home where he was found dead, according to TMZ.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum unable to use words to describe feelings about his suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she is unable to use words to describe her feelings about his suicide. Connie Boss Alexander spoke out on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (15.12.22), two days after the 40-year-old DJ’s body was found at a motel 15 minutes’ walk from the home where he lived with his wife and their three children.
Stranded Elizabeth Hurley brands British Airways ‘dodgy’
Elizabeth Hurley has branded British Airways “dodgy” after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel. The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘had no financial problems before suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had no financial problems before his suicide. TMZ said sources have denied online theories the 40-year-old DJ – found dead in a motel on Tuesday (13.12.22) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head – had lost a fortune investing in cryptocurrency.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘left suicide note referencing past challenges’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced “challenges he’s faced in the past”. TMZ said law enforcement sources stated police discovered the the 40-year-old ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular’s final message at the scene of his death in a motel, which is thought to have contained an “ambiguous” nod to issues he had been battling.
The Specials frontman Terry Hall dead aged 63 after ‘brief illness’
The Specials frontman Terry Hall is dead aged 63. His group hailed him as the “most genuine of souls” as they announced on Monday night (19.12.22) he had passed after a brief illness. The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
