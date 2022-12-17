Read full article on original website
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘left suicide note referencing past challenges’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced “challenges he’s faced in the past”. TMZ said law enforcement sources stated police discovered the the 40-year-old ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular’s final message at the scene of his death in a motel, which is thought to have contained an “ambiguous” nod to issues he had been battling.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ cause of death ruled suicide by gunshot wound to head
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ cause of death has official been ruled suicide by a gunshot wound to the head. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday (14.12.22) after widespread reports the DJ, 40, had taken his life, there were “no signs of foul play” and the case has been closed.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Identical twin brothers who married identical twin sisters have children who are genetic brothers
35-year-old identical twins Briana and Brittany, who married 37-year-old identical twins, Josh and Jeremy Salyers, had baby boys just months apart. The boys, Jett and Jax, are so similar genetically that they’re more like brothers.
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
James Corden predicts he'll cry on The Late Late Show
James Corden thinks he'll "dramatically fail" to "keep it together" during his final episode of 'The Late Late Show'. The 44-year-old actor previously announced that he'll walk away from the show in 2023, and James is convinced that he'll burst into tears during the final episode. During an appearance on...
24 Celebs Who Dropped Out Of College To Major In Fame (And If They Ever Went Back To Finish Their Degree)
Reese Witherspoon briefly studied at Stanford before dropping out to pursue acting. Initially, her Legally Blonde character Elle Woods was also supposed to be a Stanford student, but the university wouldn't let them film on campus. So, the movie was shot at Harvard instead.
Chris Redd believes attack was 'planned situation'
Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation". The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October. Appearing on SiriusXM's...
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Babylon’ actor continued to fuel talk they are dating after he and the 32-year-old jewellery executive were photographed in Hollywood, California on Brad’s big day at the weekend. They were snapped on Sunday...
Will Smith stunned ‘Emancipation’ co-star spat in his face
Will Smith was stunned when one of his ‘Emancipation’ co-stars spat in his face. The incident came during an improvised scene for the slavery drama after Will’s infamous Oscar ceremony slap of comedian Chris Rock. Will, 54, made the admission in a preview clip for a new...
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli dead aged 78
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli has died aged 78. His passing in New York City on Thursday (15.12.22) was confirmed by the band and the group’s ex-guitarist Gene Cornish. A Facebook post from hit 1960s act and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, which was...
Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused of sharing story ‘more full of holes than a colander’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused by Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesman of spreading “mixed messages” with a story more full of holes “than a colander”. Dickie Arbiter, 82, added “no one will believe a word they say” in the wake of...
The Specials frontman Terry Hall dead aged 63 after ‘brief illness’
The Specials frontman Terry Hall is dead aged 63. His group hailed him as the “most genuine of souls” as they announced on Monday night (19.12.22) he had passed after a brief illness. The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy
Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform. In...
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu encourages women to embrace aging
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has learned to "accept" aging. The 59-year-old actress - who stars alongside Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' - has offered some beauty advice to younger women. She said: "Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept...
Jane Fonda gets ‘best birthday present ever’ as her cancer is in remission
Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission. The actress, set to turn 85 next week, called the news the “best birthday present ever” as she announced it on her blog on Thursday. (15.12.22) She added: “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in...
‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dead aged 90
‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges is dead aged 90. The acclaimed film veteran’s close friend Mike Kaplan confirmed to The Guardian late on Tuesday night (20.12.22) he died at his home in Dorset on Saturday. His cause of death has not yet been...
Duchess of Sussex says she didn’t want to be blamed for overshadowing Queen with her rising fame
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she didn’t want to be blamed for being featured on the front page of a newspaper instead of Queen Elizabeth. She and her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, recalled in the second volume of their ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix docuseries how the former ‘Suits’ actress, 41, appeared in press overage over other royal family members including the late monarch, who died on September 8 aged 96.
