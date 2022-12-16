ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Community pays final respects to Bryant "BB" Nolden

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was sadness and hope in the hearts of those who paid their final respects to one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. For those who knew him, saying goodbye was painful but they know he leaves behind a legacy that will impact generations to come.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint

As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Black Lives Matter hosts holiday giveaway in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint chapter of Black Lives Matter spread hope and cheer with a holiday giveaway this weekend. Organizers teamed up with Donations with Love and other community partners to host this year's holiday drive and giveaway. The event is just one way to lift up the community and bring joy to families.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Dozens of firefighters battling corn silo fire for second day

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Hemlock corn storage dome continued to burn nearly two days after the fire was reported. The fire started sometime Sunday evening at The Andersons agricultural storage and supply company on Hemlock Road. Crews were still at the scene Tuesday, some coming from as far away as Muskegon and Port Huron.
HEMLOCK, MI
abc12.com

Neighbor pulls woman from Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A house fire on Shawnee Street in Flint came close to killing the woman who lived there on Tuesday had it not been for the quick actions of a neighbor. Neighbor Dustin Wallace said the woman who lived there is an old family friend. The fire...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Christmas wish comes true for Detroit mother recovering from near fatal accident

(CBS DETROIT) - She feared she would never walk again. "I was literally bed bound. I couldn't lift my head on my own. I had to learn how to balance again."But for Dejanae Guest, her recovery from a near fatal accident in July was not at the forefront of her mind, providing for her kids was."I was working two jobs. Everything was fine for us. Bills were paid up. Everything was good and in a blink of an eye, times were hard, back to no job, lights turned off a few times," Guest says.Guest says her recent string of bad luck...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Police adds eight new officers to force

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. “Go forth, have a great career and be the best that you can be,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said....
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 18

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST. |
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Traffic slowed on Corunna Road after pedestrian hit in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic was moving slowly on Corunna Road near I-75 after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday evening. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ryan Street, which is just east of the I-75 interchange. Authorities on the scene...

Comments / 0

Community Policy