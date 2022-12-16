Read full article on original website
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
There’s a Pac-Man Gravestone in a Cemetery near Flint, Michigan
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio, a suburb of Flint, Michigan. It may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael...
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
Community pays final respects to Bryant "BB" Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was sadness and hope in the hearts of those who paid their final respects to one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. For those who knew him, saying goodbye was painful but they know he leaves behind a legacy that will impact generations to come.
Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint
As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
Whimsical Christmas Light Display Wins Contest In Genesee County, Michigan
For the last few years, we've hosted a contest to "Light Up the Community" around the holidays, in Genesee County. This year, like past years, we're so delighted by the number of entrants and their creativity when it comes to Christmas Light Displays. Who was the winner of Light Up...
Flint man killed, found in abandoned building had ‘open door for everybody’, nephew says
FLINT, MI – While two people are in custody in connection with the death of a 56-year-old Flint man, the man’s family continues to wonder why. Charles “Charlie” Markley was reported missing on Dec. 5, after not having been seen by friends or family since Dec. 1, according to his nephew, Billy Bond.
Black Lives Matter hosts holiday giveaway in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint chapter of Black Lives Matter spread hope and cheer with a holiday giveaway this weekend. Organizers teamed up with Donations with Love and other community partners to host this year's holiday drive and giveaway. The event is just one way to lift up the community and bring joy to families.
Dozens of firefighters battling corn silo fire for second day
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Hemlock corn storage dome continued to burn nearly two days after the fire was reported. The fire started sometime Sunday evening at The Andersons agricultural storage and supply company on Hemlock Road. Crews were still at the scene Tuesday, some coming from as far away as Muskegon and Port Huron.
Neighbor pulls woman from Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A house fire on Shawnee Street in Flint came close to killing the woman who lived there on Tuesday had it not been for the quick actions of a neighbor. Neighbor Dustin Wallace said the woman who lived there is an old family friend. The fire...
Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.
19-year-old Texas Woman's University straight-A student Jasmine Moody was very popular, well-liked, and has lots of friends. “My daughter was real popular. She had a lot of friends. She was very social and very energetic,” Jasmine’s mother Lisa Kidd told Dateline “She always had a smile on her face. Always, always.”
Saying Goodbye: One Of Grand Blanc’s Oldest Businesses Closing
The Grand Blanc Community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its oldest businesses across the street from The Crossbow Inn... Grand Blanc Appliance will soon cease operations. We'll soon add this to one of the many businesses we miss around Genesee County. What's happening to Grand Blanc Appliance?
Saginaw natives Draymond Green, Ven Johnson helps feed families with food giveaway
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With everything from gas to groceries going up in price. Putting food on the table for the holidays will be a challenge for many families. But thanks to two native sons of Saginaw, charity organizations and local businesses, hundreds of families will be able to have Christmas dinner this season.
Christmas wish comes true for Detroit mother recovering from near fatal accident
(CBS DETROIT) - She feared she would never walk again. "I was literally bed bound. I couldn't lift my head on my own. I had to learn how to balance again."But for Dejanae Guest, her recovery from a near fatal accident in July was not at the forefront of her mind, providing for her kids was."I was working two jobs. Everything was fine for us. Bills were paid up. Everything was good and in a blink of an eye, times were hard, back to no job, lights turned off a few times," Guest says.Guest says her recent string of bad luck...
Saginaw Police adds eight new officers to force
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. “Go forth, have a great career and be the best that you can be,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said....
Flint mayor’s top aide wants pay raise but City Council not ready to give it
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s top aide wants a raise but the City Council isn’t ready to oblige. Council members voted unanimously on Monday, Dec. 20, to postpone amending the job description for City Administrator Clyde Edwards, a move that would increase the top salary that he could be paid from $99,000 to $150,000 annually.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 18
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST. |
Traffic slowed on Corunna Road after pedestrian hit in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic was moving slowly on Corunna Road near I-75 after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday evening. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ryan Street, which is just east of the I-75 interchange. Authorities on the scene...
