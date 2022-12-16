Douglas Elliman has opened an office on Newbury Street, following the company’s acquisition of Bulfinch Boston Realty. The 255 Newbury St. office will be the company’s second in Boston. Along with the acquisition, Bulfinch Boston Realty president and CEO Zechariah Cook joins the company with his team which includes Michael Fedorouk, Ismail Guessous, Stephanie Peter, Lauren Hammer, Felipe Deras and Alicia Ingalls.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO