ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Comments / 0

Related
bladenonline.com

Boys Basketball: West Bladen 51, South Columbus 44

BLADENBORO –Sophomore Chase Williams and freshman Jackson Pait combined to score 26 of their 38 points in the 2nd half as West Bladen rallied from a 20-19 halftime deficit and rode a 32-24 closing surge to a 51-44 non-conference boys’ basketball victory over South Columbus Tuesday night. Coach...
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Tuesday

Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen hosts South Columbus at The Castle. The varsity girls’ game tips at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ varsity game about 7:30 p.m. The West Bladen boys are 7-0 and the girls are 6-1. Both West Bladen teams beat South Columbus on Nov. 30. (SPORTS)
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen Community College Announces Scholastic Honors for Fall 2022

DUBLIN, NC – Every semester, Bladen Community College recognizes full-time students for outstanding academic achievement. Students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the term are named to the President’s List—students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or above for the term are named to the Vice President’s List. The students who made the President’s List and the Vice President’s List are as follows:
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy