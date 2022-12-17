Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: West Bladen 51, South Columbus 44
BLADENBORO –Sophomore Chase Williams and freshman Jackson Pait combined to score 26 of their 38 points in the 2nd half as West Bladen rallied from a 20-19 halftime deficit and rode a 32-24 closing surge to a 51-44 non-conference boys’ basketball victory over South Columbus Tuesday night. Coach...
Couch Potato: West Bladen Basketball Takes To Twitter To Promote Game
The West Bladen boys’ basketball team is off to a 7-0 start. The Knights girls’ team has won six of their first seven. Tonight, they’re hoping you’ll come out to The Castle to support them in their final home game before Christmas. The school’s athletics director...
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen hosts South Columbus at The Castle. The varsity girls’ game tips at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ varsity game about 7:30 p.m. The West Bladen boys are 7-0 and the girls are 6-1. Both West Bladen teams beat South Columbus on Nov. 30. (SPORTS)
Bladen Community College Announces Scholastic Honors for Fall 2022
DUBLIN, NC – Every semester, Bladen Community College recognizes full-time students for outstanding academic achievement. Students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the term are named to the President’s List—students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or above for the term are named to the Vice President’s List. The students who made the President’s List and the Vice President’s List are as follows:
