As the Battle of Brits approaches, Jamie Murray talked about some of the young stars that played at the event and have come household names after that. British tennis is on the rise in recent years and we are seeing more and more players prove themselves on the highest of stages. It sort of started with Emma Raducanu who won the US Open albeit that was a historic event in the sense that something like that most likely won't happen again. Since then we've seen other players start playing good tennis such as Jack Draper.

1 DAY AGO