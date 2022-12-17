ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic in Dubai

Alexander Zverev scored a pretty big win for himself as he defeated Novak Djokovic in Dubai 6-3 6-4 to lift his team at the World Tennis League. The German player's only this year since his comeback was against Dominic Thiem whom he bested in Saudi Arabia recently. He lost to Medvedev but now stunned Djokovic is pretty solid fashion taking him down in straight sets. The match was a rather quick one lasting a bit over an hour.
Jamie Murray hails rise of British tennis stars ahead of 2023 season, believes more join likes of Norrie, Evans and Draper in making strides

As the Battle of Brits approaches, Jamie Murray talked about some of the young stars that played at the event and have come household names after that. British tennis is on the rise in recent years and we are seeing more and more players prove themselves on the highest of stages. It sort of started with Emma Raducanu who won the US Open albeit that was a historic event in the sense that something like that most likely won't happen again. Since then we've seen other players start playing good tennis such as Jack Draper.
Raducanu meets David Beckham in Qatar while attending World Cup final

Emma Raducanu met former England football star David Beckham in Qatar as they were both in attendance for the Argentina - France final of the Fifa World Cup. Raducanu confirmed that she would be in attendance for the Final after her loss to Jabeur in Abu Dhabi and there she was able to meet another sporting legend - David Beckham. It was actually Beckham who snared their picture on social media captioning it:
Ruud takes aim at sealing Grand Slam: "The No.1 position is something you can have temporarily"

Casper Ruud has a clear idea of what he wants to achieve in his career and he wants to become a grand slam champion before becoming world number one. Ruud played in two grand slam finals so far and he lost both. He'd like to win one day and it's a bigger achievement for him than becoming number which he was pretty close to as well. He explained that during his stay in Abu Dhabi at the Mubadala Tennis Championship saying that the grand slam stays with you forever:
When does Coco Gauff begin her 2023 season?

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff will begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The 18-year old will enter the tournament as the top seed and is the only top-10 player competing. The World No.7 will be hoping for a strong start to the season, as...
Look: Lionel Messi Snubbed Notable Celebrity After Win

Lionel Messi is going viral on social media for appearing to snub a notable celebrity on the field after Argentina's World Cup win on Sunday. Argentina topped France in the Men's World Cup final on Sunday afternoon. Messi led his country to a win in penalty kicks. Following the game,...
"I'll update you in a few days": Del Potro replies after US Open bet comes in following Argentina win

Juan Martin Del Potro continues to tease a US Open comeback by replying to the ATP Tour after they pulled his initial tweet suggesting he might do it. The story originates back to a question by a fan on Twitter to Del Potro about him possibly coming back to play the US Open. The fan initially alluded to Del Potro doing it if Argentina win the World Cup and he responded by saying that he might do it. The ATP Twitter Profile retweeted it and Del Potro responded with:
Badosa in awe of Novak Djokovic after World Tennis League Doubles Win: "Amazing chance to share moments with Novak"

Paula Badosa was in awe of Novak Djokovic during her doubles match at the World Tennis League admitting after the match that it's great to share the court with him. Badosa and Djokovic are part of the same team at the World Tennis League in Dubai and it's been a memorable experience for the Spaniard. A chance to interact with Djokovic and learn from him is just something she is enjoying while being in Dubai. She commented on it after her doubles match:
Dimitrov joins forces with Andy Murray's former coach as 2023 season approaches

Grigor Dimitrov has opted for a change in his team ahead of the 2023 season as he hired former Andy Murray coach Jamie Delgado to help him get back to the top. Dimitrov has played a few lacklustre seasons lately never being able to crack the top 10 again and he's planning on changing that in 2023. He hired former Murray coach Jamie Delgado to help him do that. As Dimitrov had already hired Valverdu before that, Delgado becomes the second member of Murray's team to join Dimitrov.

