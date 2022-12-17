Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup
Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic in Dubai
Alexander Zverev scored a pretty big win for himself as he defeated Novak Djokovic in Dubai 6-3 6-4 to lift his team at the World Tennis League. The German player's only this year since his comeback was against Dominic Thiem whom he bested in Saudi Arabia recently. He lost to Medvedev but now stunned Djokovic is pretty solid fashion taking him down in straight sets. The match was a rather quick one lasting a bit over an hour.
Jamie Murray hails rise of British tennis stars ahead of 2023 season, believes more join likes of Norrie, Evans and Draper in making strides
As the Battle of Brits approaches, Jamie Murray talked about some of the young stars that played at the event and have come household names after that. British tennis is on the rise in recent years and we are seeing more and more players prove themselves on the highest of stages. It sort of started with Emma Raducanu who won the US Open albeit that was a historic event in the sense that something like that most likely won't happen again. Since then we've seen other players start playing good tennis such as Jack Draper.
Raducanu meets David Beckham in Qatar while attending World Cup final
Emma Raducanu met former England football star David Beckham in Qatar as they were both in attendance for the Argentina - France final of the Fifa World Cup. Raducanu confirmed that she would be in attendance for the Final after her loss to Jabeur in Abu Dhabi and there she was able to meet another sporting legend - David Beckham. It was actually Beckham who snared their picture on social media captioning it:
Ruud takes aim at sealing Grand Slam: "The No.1 position is something you can have temporarily"
Casper Ruud has a clear idea of what he wants to achieve in his career and he wants to become a grand slam champion before becoming world number one. Ruud played in two grand slam finals so far and he lost both. He'd like to win one day and it's a bigger achievement for him than becoming number which he was pretty close to as well. He explained that during his stay in Abu Dhabi at the Mubadala Tennis Championship saying that the grand slam stays with you forever:
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Why Lionel Messi wore a black robe during World Cup trophy presentation and why some fans were upset
Lionel Messi and Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday. After, Messi was given a black robe to wear just before lifting the World Cup trophy.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
Mike Tyson snubs Serena Williams to bestow 'Best Player in the World' crown on the American's rival
It’s common knowledge that Mike Tyson is an avid fan of tennis, given his daughter’s involvement in the sport. The former heavyweight champion is often seen in attendance at tennis matches. Moreover, he has a ton of respect for arguably the greatest tennis player, Serena Williams. Despite that,...
When does Coco Gauff begin her 2023 season?
American tennis sensation Coco Gauff will begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The 18-year old will enter the tournament as the top seed and is the only top-10 player competing. The World No.7 will be hoping for a strong start to the season, as...
Look: Lionel Messi Snubbed Notable Celebrity After Win
Lionel Messi is going viral on social media for appearing to snub a notable celebrity on the field after Argentina's World Cup win on Sunday. Argentina topped France in the Men's World Cup final on Sunday afternoon. Messi led his country to a win in penalty kicks. Following the game,...
"I'll update you in a few days": Del Potro replies after US Open bet comes in following Argentina win
Juan Martin Del Potro continues to tease a US Open comeback by replying to the ATP Tour after they pulled his initial tweet suggesting he might do it. The story originates back to a question by a fan on Twitter to Del Potro about him possibly coming back to play the US Open. The fan initially alluded to Del Potro doing it if Argentina win the World Cup and he responded by saying that he might do it. The ATP Twitter Profile retweeted it and Del Potro responded with:
Venus Williams set to compete at ASB Classic following wildcard entry to 2023 Australian Open
WTA icon Venus Williams looks set to get a wildcard for next month’s ASB Classic. The five-time Wimbledon champion has been given a wildcard for the Australian Open which takes place over the last two weeks of January. As preparation for the grand slam Williams reached the final of...
"Leylah has continued to prove she is one of the top talents on tour" - Tennis Canada CEO on Fernandez winning the best female Canadian player award
Leylah Fernandez was awarded the best Canadian singles player of 2022 last Thursday. The 20-year-old made herself known to the general public in 2021, when she reached the final at the US Open against all odds, beating champions such as Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. After receiving the...
Badosa in awe of Novak Djokovic after World Tennis League Doubles Win: "Amazing chance to share moments with Novak"
Paula Badosa was in awe of Novak Djokovic during her doubles match at the World Tennis League admitting after the match that it's great to share the court with him. Badosa and Djokovic are part of the same team at the World Tennis League in Dubai and it's been a memorable experience for the Spaniard. A chance to interact with Djokovic and learn from him is just something she is enjoying while being in Dubai. She commented on it after her doubles match:
Dimitrov joins forces with Andy Murray's former coach as 2023 season approaches
Grigor Dimitrov has opted for a change in his team ahead of the 2023 season as he hired former Andy Murray coach Jamie Delgado to help him get back to the top. Dimitrov has played a few lacklustre seasons lately never being able to crack the top 10 again and he's planning on changing that in 2023. He hired former Murray coach Jamie Delgado to help him do that. As Dimitrov had already hired Valverdu before that, Delgado becomes the second member of Murray's team to join Dimitrov.
"Taking the spot from someone else that really deserves it - Tennis fans upset over Venus Williams receiving a wildcard entry to 2023 Australian Open
Tennis icon Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open, which will take place in January. This information was made public on Sunday, 18 December. The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who made her tournament debut 25 years ago in 1998, will play in Melbourne for...
"She does things on social media that a lot of players don't do" - Jessica Pegula believes Genie Bouchard could succeed as a reality TV star
Jessica Pegula recently picked Eugenie Bouchard for an exciting career in the entertainment industry. The World No. 3 acknowledged Bouchard’s striking presence on social media and noted that she brought more to the table when it came to life outside of the sport, unlike other athletes. Pegula featured in...
