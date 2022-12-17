Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRBI Radio
Mary Ann Siefert
WithFr. Carl Langenderfer, OFM presiding. Musicians & Vocalists Paula Fritsch, Becky De La Rosa,. S. Barbara Piller, OSF and the Sisters of St. Francis Choir. we were not able to gather in church for a funeral mass. due to the pandemic ~ and now we are looking forward. to honoring...
WRBI Radio
Iva Louise Milburn – 87 of Greensburg
Iva Louise Milburn, 87, of Greensburg, passed away at 11:27 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Columbus Regional Hospital. She was born on September 20, 1935 the daughter of Robert Lee and Lucille (Whitney) Baker, Sr. She was born and raised in the Clarksburg area and moved in 1957 to their farm. She graduated from Clarksburg High School in 1953 and attended the Bible Heritage Church. Iva enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, flowers, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She married Floyd J. Milburn on December 27, 1953 at the First Baptist Church in Greensburg. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2015. Survivors include her daughters, Diana (Donald) Black of Greensburg, Sharon (Archie) Gardner of Westport, Teresa Milburn of Greensburg and Angela (Walynn) Sharbutt of Rawlins, Wyoming; sons, Kenneth G. (Pam) Milburn of Idaho and Christopher (Elizabeth) Milburn of Greensburg; daughter-in-law, Becca Milburn of Greensburg; a sister, Martha Baker of Greensburg; a brother, John (Waltraud) Baker of Texas; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, sons, Floyd James Milburn and Scott Milburn; sisters, Lula Lawrence and Catherine Browning; brothers, Ernest Baker, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Harlan Baker and Willard Baker; grandsons, Brian Milburn and Anthony Milburn and a great granddaughter, Anna Rose Milburn. Funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Rev. Jerry Bell and Pastor Matt Metz officiating. Burial will be at the South Park Cemetery in Greensburg. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Bible Church Building Fund through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WRBI Radio
Elizabeth A. “Beth” Myrick – 42 of Greensburg
Elizabeth A. “Beth” Myrick, 42, of Greensburg, passed away at 7:00 p.m.on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Arbor Grove Village in Greensburg. She was born. on June 26, 1980 in Greensburg the daughter of Arthur E. & Rose Ann (Schoettmer) Myrick. She was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated from South Decatur High School in 2000. Beth was a former employee of Delta Faucet and attended the First Baptist Church in Greensburg. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidery and making crafts. Survivors include her sisters, Angela Wilkinson of Westport.
WRBI Radio
BCEF’s Art on Main continues with BIS
Batesville, IN — The next installation in the Batesville Community Education Foundation’s (BCEF) mural project in downtown Batesville has been installed, created by nine fifth-grade students at Batesville Intermediate School (BIS). Using this school year’s theme of Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) staff, the BIS mural is a...
WRBI Radio
Larry Arnold Davis, Jr. – 48 of Greensburg
Larry Arnold “Goober” Davis, Jr., 48, of Greensburg, passed away at 6:07 p.m. on. Sunday, December 18, 2022 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on January 31, 1974 in Greensburg, the son of Larry Davis, Sr. and Beulah Mae (Bowen) Collins. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur, Jennings and Bartholomew County. Larry enjoyed studying the Bible, hunting and Frisbee golf. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He married Melissa Diane Charpie on September 8, 2021 in Greensburg, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughters, Erica Davis of Osgood and Cheyenne Wilson of Columbus; sons, Vincent Davis of Versailles and Phoenix Davis; sisters, Betty Vierling of Greensburg and Nancy Ramey of Vernon; brothers, Jeff Slagle of North Vernon, Yancey Slagle of Louisville, Kentucky and George Driver of Butlerville and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Carson Collins and a nephew, Perry Slagle. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with cremation to follow.
WRBI Radio
Virginia L. Stewart
Virginia L. Stewart, age 87 of Batesville, died Sunday December 11, 2022 at Decatur County Hospital in Greensburg. Born January 26, 1935 in Batesville, she is the daughter of Leona (Nee: Nauertz) and Joseph Suding. She married James Mellene August 19, 1954 at St. Louis Church and he preceded her in death July 14, 1984.
WRBI Radio
Joyce Ann Meyers, 89, Moores Hill
Joyce Ann Meyers, 89, of Moores Hill passed away Tuesday December 20, 2022 at Shady Nook in Lawrenceburg. Joyce was born in Sparta Township on Thursday, June 8, 1933; daughter of Harris and Edna (Schuler) Meyers. Joyce worked at Kroger in Lawrenceburg for 27 years before retiring earlier this year. She loved going out to eat at Frisch’s and Bob Evans. Joyce enjoyed going thrift shopping, gardening, and living the farm life such as raising her chickens.
WRBI Radio
Rita Hassett
Rita Hassett, of Brookville, was born on January 3, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio a daughter to Robert and Edna Hoglund. She graduated from Seton High School and later married James Joseph Hassett. Rita was a homemaker, worked for the IRS, and owned Hassett’s Crows Nest. She loved landscaping, the outdoors, and a good bonfire. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. On Monday, December 19, 2022, at the age of 79 she passed away peacefully at her residence with her family.
WRBI Radio
Leising visits South Ripley Elementary to learn more about MILO robots
Versailles, IN — State Sen. Jean Leising, representatives from RoboKind, and John Gubera from Gubera Public Affairs recently visited South Ripley Elementary to learn more about the school’s Moderate Education Classroom, and the implementation of MILO robots, which are designed to work with students on the autism spectrum.
WRBI Radio
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 Batesville
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 , of Batesville passed away Sunday December 18, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on January 14, 2002 the daughter of Nicholas Williams and Julie (Schreiner) Gregg. Jada was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 2020. Upon graduation, she entered the workforce,...
wdrb.com
Madison, Ind. shopping development adds Kohl's to retail space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another national retailer is planning to open in Madison, Indiana. Madison Mayor Bob Courtney announced Tuesday that Kohl's will move into Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing, which was previously known as Madison Plaza. In July, the southern Indiana city broke ground on a $55 million mixed-use development...
moversmakers.org
Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center
Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
WRBI Radio
Jason R. Smith, 52, Versailles
Jason R. Smith, 52, of Versailles passed away at 9:30am, Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home. He was born in Cincinnati on July 26, 1970, the son of Russell (Jack) and Shirley Boswell Smith. Survivors include his parents Jack and Shirley Smith of Versailles, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lionel and Anna Lee Boswell and Enoch and Edna Smith, along with his uncle Ralph Smith. Jason was a 1989 graduate of South Ripley High School. Shortly after high school Jason enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Guam during Operation Desert Storm. For service to his country Jason was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation, Kuwait Liberation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two stars, and the Sea Service Deployment Medal. Jason was very proud not only of his military service, but also for the privilege of serving his country. In civilian life, Jason was a former employee of Cast-Fab in Cincinnati where he worked as a welder. He was also a Teamster truck driver, driving for CJ Trucking in Indianapolis. Jason was a member of the Versailles Baptist Church and the Madison American Legion. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21 at 12pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Jason’s aunt, Rev. Debbie Black and Rev. Steve Allen officiating. Burial will be in the New Marion Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Versailles American Legion. Visitation will also be on Wednesday beginning at 10am. Memorials may be given to the New Marion Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
WRBI Radio
Decatur County Commissioners honor retiring colleague, department head
— Decatur County Commissioners this week presented plaques to a retiring department head and one of their own who is going off the Board. Mark Mohr was honored for his years of service as highway department superintendent. Todd Houk is replacing the retiring Mohr. Jerome Buening was thanked for his...
Central Indiana has a need for adopting older children, DCS says
The Indiana Department of Child Services says the need is always great for families to adopt older children whose road to a forever home can have some of the most obstacles.
WRBI Radio
Denise Christine Disney, 65, Milan
Denise Christine Disney, 65, of Milan passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. Denise was born Friday, December 13, 1957 in Milan; daughter of William and Mary Jo (Wells) Disney. Denise was a teacher’s associate at Milan Elementary School for twenty-six years. She was a member of the St. Leon American Legion Auxiliary Unit 464 and was also a member of the Hope Baptist Church. Denise enjoyed camping, hiking, gardening, taking care of her flowers, and collecting mini porcelain shoes. She also always looked forward to picking up her grandson Brody from school every Friday.
WRBI Radio
ORVC weekly report ending December 17
The Ohio River Valley Conference has released its weekly report for the period ending December 17. Congratulations to ORVC Players and Performers of the Week from Ripley County schools. Reagan Hughes from Jac-Cen-Del is the Girls’ Basketball Player of the Week. In two games, Hughes scored 39 points, had 10...
WRBI Radio
Kenneth “Kenny” G. Kissell, 72, Moores Hill
Kenneth “Kenny” George Kissell, 72, of Moores Hill passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. Kenny was born on Wednesday, January 11, 1950 in Rockvale, Colorado; son of Leslie and Alma (Brady) Kissell. Kenny married the love of his life, Diana (Bohl) Kissell, on April 12, 1986. Kenny worked for Baylor Trucking as a truck driver for 10 years. Kenny enjoyed working on cars and tinkering with things around the house such as lawn mowers. He also enjoyed doing popsicle stick projects such as making model ships and making a replica of the Golden Gate Bridge. Kenny most of all cherished spending time with his family.
WRBI Radio
John Jones
John Henry Jones, 79, of Osgood, Indiana, passed away December 19, 2022. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky on May 5, 1943 to Eva (Bolton) and Finley Jones. John was an avid fisherman who loved NASCAR and working on lawnmowers. He was a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church in Osgood and proudly served in the United States Army. John loved his wife, family, and church dearly and will be missed by them.
WRBI Radio
East Central Swimming and Diving
The AquaTrojans take home the annual Connersville Invitational crown! EC traveled to Connersvile for the annual meet and came away victorious on both sides. The scores were as follows:. Girls:. EC 368. Connersville 262. Centerville 209. Richmond 157. Seton Catholic 112. Hagerstown 94. Boys:. EC 384. Richmond 262. Centerville 225.
Comments / 0