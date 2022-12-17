Jason R. Smith, 52, of Versailles passed away at 9:30am, Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home. He was born in Cincinnati on July 26, 1970, the son of Russell (Jack) and Shirley Boswell Smith. Survivors include his parents Jack and Shirley Smith of Versailles, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lionel and Anna Lee Boswell and Enoch and Edna Smith, along with his uncle Ralph Smith. Jason was a 1989 graduate of South Ripley High School. Shortly after high school Jason enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Guam during Operation Desert Storm. For service to his country Jason was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation, Kuwait Liberation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two stars, and the Sea Service Deployment Medal. Jason was very proud not only of his military service, but also for the privilege of serving his country. In civilian life, Jason was a former employee of Cast-Fab in Cincinnati where he worked as a welder. He was also a Teamster truck driver, driving for CJ Trucking in Indianapolis. Jason was a member of the Versailles Baptist Church and the Madison American Legion. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21 at 12pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Jason’s aunt, Rev. Debbie Black and Rev. Steve Allen officiating. Burial will be in the New Marion Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Versailles American Legion. Visitation will also be on Wednesday beginning at 10am. Memorials may be given to the New Marion Cemetery in care of the funeral home.

