Tennessee State

not waken
3d ago

the federal government we have today is the direct result of the Lincoln ...the states held the power and the fed worked for them ...now the states are just branch banks for the fed to tax and the aristocrats of DC to rule

Barnacle Bill
3d ago

Many have forgotten there were 1.5 million casualties, over 620,000 dead during the Civil War. Did you know that 620,000 dead is very close to the total number of Americans that have died in “ALL WARS” America has ever fought! 1.5 million lives that mattered! Our ancestors did something never seen to date, we sacrificed many for the freedom of the few. Wars have been fought over land, money, religion but not often to free an enslaved people. This 1.5 million would represent ~6 million people in today’s population. This point seems to be forgotten! Thank you.

