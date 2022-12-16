Read full article on original website
Cromwell's period of personal rule as Protector, which began on 16 December, merely legalised his position as the single most important leader in post-monarchical England. It may be that Cromwell sought to make his authority constitutional, as the Instrument of Government allowed for, and it may also be that his objectives fell far short of dictatorship. However, his power base was narrow, being opposed not only by royalists at home and in exile, but also by the large Presbyterian faction, disillusioned republicans, and radicals within the army command. In a sense, the rule of the Major Generals was a response to the royalist risings of 1655, but it was also the result of a need to reorganise the army which, serving in England, Scotland and Ireland, was a considerable drain on the limited financial resources of the government. The Major Generals, war-hardened professional soldiers, proved themselves efficient in carrying through Cromwell's programme, but their involvement in local government alienated the country at large, and the long-term effects of their activities were felt long after the Restoration.
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
John Pat Cunningham: Family of man shot by soldier hand back apology
The family of a man shot dead by the Army has handed back a letter of apology they received from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) almost 10 years ago. It follows a meeting between John Pat Cunningham's relatives and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris about a memorial to the veteran who was later charged with the shooting.
5,000-Year-Old Arminghall Henge In Norwich Reveals Some Of Its Secrets
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Arminghall Henge in Norwich, UK was first seen from the air in 1929, and was excavated in 1935. The 5,000-year-old timber circle is one of the most important prehistoric discoveries in Norfolk. " The central horseshoe pattern of dark patches represented sockets for huge wooden...
South Shields US Civil War veteran's grave: Hunt on for owners
A descendant of a 19th Century US Civil War veteran is trying to find the owner of his grave - 3,400 miles (5,450km) away - so a headstone can be installed. Benton Harte Zerbe, who served in the 3rd New Jersey Cavalry, is buried in Westoe Cemetery in South Shields.
The infantry formed the core of the civil war army and was generally the largest of its three main elements. Foot soldiers were either musketeers or pikemen. Musketeers, who usually wore no body armour, had swords and could use their muskets as clubs in close-quarter combat or when they ran out of ammunition. Thus at Naseby, Fairfax's musketeers attacked an obstinate unit of royalist foot 'with Butt-end of Muskets and so broke them'. However, the musketeer's principal role was to fire 011 the enemy using his musket. This had a long barrel, probably around four feet or so at the start of the war (though rather shorter, lighter muskets were soon introduced) and fired a spherical lead bullet. In flintlock or 'firelock' muskets, the charge was ignited by a mechanism that brought a flint down against a piece of steel, producing a spark. In matchlock muskets, a slow-burning length of cord ignited the powder. There were obvious dangers in the musketeer carrying a burning match when he was also handling gunpowder, the match needed attention to ensure that it was burning evenly, it was hard to keep alight in rain and its glow might give away troop positions at night. However, matchlock muskets were cheaper to produce than flintlocks, their firing mechanism was simpler and they could often still be fired even if that mechanism broke. Accordingly, the matchlock was the standard-issue weapon through the English civil wars. Musketeers carried their ammunition on a bandolier, a leather belt worn across the shoulder, from which hung both a number.
