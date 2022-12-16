Read full article on original website
Related
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
minecreek.info
Organization Of Confederate Field Artillery
On November 1, 1862, the Confederate Adjutant and inspector General's Office issued its General Orders, No. 81, which spelled oili the organization of the light artillery:. "II, The following will be the organization of a company of light artillery, according to die number of guns composing the battery, viz.:. For...
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state's 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb. 21 special election in a district where Democrats have a traditional advantage. Four candidates are on the ballot: state senators Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, former legislator Joseph Preston and civil rights advocate Tavorise Marks. The party's establishment has coalesced around McClellan, who has received numerous endorsements. One formidable candidate, Del. Lamont Bagby withdrew from...
POLITICO
'Monuments are for pigeons and dogs'
THE TANTALIZING WAIT FOR TEXT— All aboard the omnibus? The text of the massive year-end spending bill is expected to go public as soon as today. Appropriations staff in both chambers spent the weekend compiling thousands of pages of legislative text and piecing together each subcommittee’s portion of the $1.7 trillion year-end spending package.
WAVY News 10
Va. AG urges colleges to combat Jewish hate on campuses
RICHMOND, Va. – “Sadly, antisemitic discrimination in American higher education is not merely a shameful legacy. It is happening today. Right now,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares addressed a letter to the Virginia Council of Presidents urging them to actively fight against Jewish hate on...
Comments / 0