Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state's 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb. 21 special election in a district where Democrats have a traditional advantage. Four candidates are on the ballot: state senators Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, former legislator Joseph Preston and civil rights advocate Tavorise Marks. The party's establishment has coalesced around McClellan, who has received numerous endorsements. One formidable candidate, Del. Lamont Bagby withdrew from...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO