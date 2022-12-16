ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
minecreek.info

Organization Of Confederate Field Artillery

On November 1, 1862, the Confederate Adjutant and inspector General's Office issued its General Orders, No. 81, which spelled oili the organization of the light artillery:. "II, The following will be the organization of a company of light artillery, according to die number of guns composing the battery, viz.:. For...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Virginian Review

Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district

Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state's 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb. 21 special election in a district where Democrats have a traditional advantage. Four candidates are on the ballot: state senators Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, former legislator Joseph Preston and civil rights advocate Tavorise Marks. The party's establishment has coalesced around McClellan, who has received numerous endorsements. One formidable candidate, Del. Lamont Bagby withdrew from...
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

'Monuments are for pigeons and dogs'

THE TANTALIZING WAIT FOR TEXT— All aboard the omnibus? The text of the massive year-end spending bill is expected to go public as soon as today. Appropriations staff in both chambers spent the weekend compiling thousands of pages of legislative text and piecing together each subcommittee’s portion of the $1.7 trillion year-end spending package.
NEVADA STATE
WAVY News 10

Va. AG urges colleges to combat Jewish hate on campuses

RICHMOND, Va. – “Sadly, antisemitic discrimination in American higher education is not merely a shameful legacy. It is happening today. Right now,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares addressed a letter to the Virginia Council of Presidents urging them to actively fight against Jewish hate on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy