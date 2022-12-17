Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
Bronson Reed Makes WWE Return on Tonight’s RAW
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) has returned to the company. Tonight’s RAW featured the Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, with two bags of money hanging high above the ring. Lumis was accompanied to the ring by Johnny Gargano. The finish to the match came after Miz took Gargano out at ringside. He ended up climbing for the money but Lumis pulled him off. Lumis went to climb but Reed made his surprise return, pulling Lumis off and leveling him with a running splash.
Former Referee Thinks WWE Needs To Hit A Home Run With SmackDown Storyline
During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his latest take, which was about the storyline involving Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Last week on SmackDown, Knight attacked Wyatt, only for Uncle Howdy to walk out and laugh at him. Korderas thinks WWE needs to hit a home run with this feud.
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak...
Possible Big Return Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, is reportedly headed back to WWE imminently. There have been rumors on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wanting to bring the former NXT North American Champion back to the company, but word now from Fightful Select is that talent believe he is headed back soon, with one source saying he could be back with WWE imminently.
Arn Anderson Planning To Retire When His AEW Contract Expires
On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his future with AEW and his son, Brock. Here are the highlights:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”
WWE Confirms Special Episode for the Final RAW of 2022
WWE has confirmed that the final RAW of 2022 will be a Best Of special. We noted before how a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 as no live RAW taping has been on the schedule. It was officially announced during tonight’s RAW that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.
Jeff Jarrett Talks Segment With The Acclaimed From Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett still has his fingers on the pulse of the pro-wrestling universe. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development spoke about the segment he had with The Acclaimed on last week’s Dynamite, where Double-J, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh attacked the champs and left them laid out after a guitar smash over the noggin. This conversation happened on his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast and included Jarret’s thoughts on the crowd reaction. Here is what he had to say:
Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings to Air Tonight 12/20/2022
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are full spoilers from the tapings:. * Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit Trick with the Asahi Moonsault after the match. * Zoey...
Big Title Matches Set for the First WWE RAW of 2023
Two big matches have been revealed for the first WWE RAW of 2023. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Bliss claimed she didn’t know what happened last...
Alex Riley Discusses Recent In-Ring Return, Says He Hopes To Wrestle Again
Former WWE star Alex Riley appeared on The Tyrus and Timpf Podcast to discuss his recent return to the ring, which was his first matchup since his WWE release back in 2016. Riley competed alongside NWA world champion Tyrus at the Holiday Toy Drive 2022, an event that was co-run by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers Create A Pro NY Organization. Check out his full thoughts on his return, and how he hopes to compete again, below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
WWE NXT Segment Inspired By Infamous WCW Angle, Grayson Waller on “NXT Flops” Who Kiss Up to Shawn Michaels
The feud between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is heating up as they prepare to do battle for the title at NXT New Year’s Evil. Tonight’s taped NXT featured a storyline where Waller spent the two hours looking for Breakker backstage, despite being informed that Breakker was in North Carolina on a media tour to promote NXT Vengeance. Waller hit the ring for the show-closing segment, and announced that he was no longer waiting for his title shot, he wanted it now. The camera cut to the parking lot to show Breakker speeding up in his car, honking the horn.
Bruce Prichard Talks Carlito Not Reaching His Potential In WWE
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. During it, the WWE official recalled Carlito seeking his release but talking him into staying and how he didn’t reach his potential in the company. “Well, we didn’t want to lose Carlito. I think that he...
Spoiler on When a Former WWE Star Will Debut on Impact Wrestling
Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. A new report from PWInsider confirms that Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. His debut for the company is scheduled to air on AXS in January.
Jim Ross Names Former WWE Star He Thought Was Underrated
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, discussed Ken Shamrock’s run with the WWE during the Attitude Era:. “I always thought of Kenny as a top guy. He was hard to manage a little bit, but in the beginning, he wasn’t used to being on the road that much. So he was a great character to build. I have a lot of respect for Kenny, and tough guys – we know, God almighty – he had no problem navigating the locker room cause nobody gave him any s***.”
New Match Added To GCW Til’ Infinity
GCW has announced that Tony Deppen will face off against Leon Slater as part of their GCW Til’ Infinity event. The show takes place on December 31st at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Previously announced for the event:. — Los Macizos vs. Masha Slamovich & AKIRA. —...
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
Maven Is A Big Fan Of Shazza McKenzie, Thinks She’ll End Up In WWE, AEW, Or IMPACT
The Monte & The Pharaoh Show recently conducted an interview with former WWE star and Tough Enough winner Maven, who spoke on a number of different topics, most notably his thoughts on indie sensation Shazza McKenzie and how he is certain that McKenzie will be signed to a big company somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Dark Results 12/20/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (56-18-1) Kenny Omega w/Michael Nakazawa vs. (1-3) Hagane Shinno. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Omega with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Omega slaps around Shinno. Shino grabs a side wrist lock. Omega transitions into a side headlock. Shinno whips Omega across the ring. Omega drops Shinno with a shoulder tackle. Omega walks over Shinno’s back. Omega is playing mind games with Shinno. Omega slams Shinno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Omega with a straight right hand. Omega is choking Shinno with his boot. Omega sends Shinno to the corner. Shinno side steps Omega into the turnbuckles. Shinno ducks a clothesline from Omega. Shinno repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Omega. Omega kicks Shinno in the gut. Omega with a knife edge chop. Shinno slides under Omega’s legs. Shinno dropkicks Omega to the floor. Omega puts Shinno on his shoulders. Omega goes for The One Winged Angel, but Shinno lands back on his feet. Shinno kicks Omega in the back. Omega catches Shinno in mid-air.
