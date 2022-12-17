ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Entertainment: The Rock gives an update on 'Black Adam'. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said there will...
HONOLULU, HI
Holiday travel woes continue with a number of flights delayed, canceled

Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood. Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities. Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
Retailers prepare ‘happy grab bags’ to celebrate Japanese retail tradition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retailers at Ala Moana Shopping Center and at International Market Place are packing happy grab bags to celebrate “Fukubukuro.”. The Japanese retail tradition brings deals and discounts, attracting thousands of shoppers to cash in on the first big deals of the year. It’s a gamble —...
HONOLULU, HI
Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter

‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Several...
HONOLULU, HI
Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a two-alarm building fire Tuesday morning in the Kalihi area. Firefighters received the call around 9 a.m. for the fire along Pohaku Street. That road, along with Ahiahi Street, was shut down as firefighters worked to get the fire under control. HFD responded...
HONOLULU, HI
Man critically injured after car plows into his Manoa home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was critically injured Monday when a car plowed into his home. Emergency crews responded to the incident around 2:10 p.m. near Woodlawn Terrance Place. Police said the man who was critically injured is 68. Neighbors say he was sitting at the desk in his home...
HONOLULU, HI

