What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Entertainment: The Rock gives an update on 'Black Adam'. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said there will...
Holiday travel woes continue with a number of flights delayed, canceled
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood. Get ready for 'loud' comeback of Chinatown's Chinese New Year festivities.
LIST: Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a more than 3-year absence, Chinese New Year festivities will be returning to Chinatown in January!. A weekend of events starting on Friday, Jan. 13 will welcome in the New Year of the Rabbit. “It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be exciting,” said...
Retailers prepare ‘happy grab bags’ to celebrate Japanese retail tradition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retailers at Ala Moana Shopping Center and at International Market Place are packing happy grab bags to celebrate “Fukubukuro.”. The Japanese retail tradition brings deals and discounts, attracting thousands of shoppers to cash in on the first big deals of the year. It’s a gamble —...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines’ Baggage Service Department Tuesday night for delayed or cancelled flights. Keoni Nakoa said he needed to be home on...
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
This comes after a medical transport crash last Thursday off Maui. Get ready for 'loud' comeback of Chinatown's Chinese New Year festivities. A weekend of events starting on Friday, Jan. 13 will welcome in the New Year of the Rabbit.
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash off Maui
'It's not good': Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu's airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees.
Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter
'It's not good': Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu's airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped.
Could bolstering public preschool create more affordable housing? That’s the hope
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood.
Extreme turbulence like the kind seen on Hawaiian Air flight is rare. But it’s not unheard of
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities say it’s extremely rare to have severe turbulence like the kind that rocked a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu on Sunday, leaving dozens injured. But the incident isn’t a first. In fact, over the past 15 years, there have been at least three cases...
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Students at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School were awarded $25,000 from American Savings Bank to grow the “The Scrappahz Union.”. Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a...
Neighbor: Man, 68, was sitting at his desk when car crashed into Manoa home
Hail is also being seen in several areas as the threat of severe thunderstorms continues. The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. Scores of flights canceled, delayed as strong cold front moves over the state.
Good news for your budget: Economists predict a rapid drop in inflation for Hawaii next year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is still a major worry in Hawaii, where rising prices are putting the squeeze on families already living paycheck to paycheck. But there’s some good news. Economists are predicting inflation should fall rapidly here ― back to normal in less than a year. Carl...
Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a two-alarm building fire Tuesday morning in the Kalihi area. Firefighters received the call around 9 a.m. for the fire along Pohaku Street. That road, along with Ahiahi Street, was shut down as firefighters worked to get the fire under control. HFD responded...
Middle Tennessee, San Diego State arrive in Honolulu for 2022 Hawaii Bowl
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Bowl kicked off its festivities this morning with the two teams — Middle Tennessee and San Diego State — meeting face-to-face for the first time as the countdown to kickoff begins. Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke and players Alama Uluave and Seyddrick Lakalaka...
Man critically injured after car plows into his Manoa home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was critically injured Monday when a car plowed into his home. Emergency crews responded to the incident around 2:10 p.m. near Woodlawn Terrance Place. Police said the man who was critically injured is 68. Neighbors say he was sitting at the desk in his home...
