Scarlet Nation

Malachi Coleman recommits, picks Nebraska over Deion Sanders, Colorado

Malachi Coleman is back in Nebraska's class. It took an all-out, crucial effort from new coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers, which included relationships built with other staff members – such as recruiting staffer Omar Hales – that should not be overlooked. The coaches had to navigate Coleman's...
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

LB Eric Fields commits to Nebraska

Eric Fields, come on down. Nebraska football picked up a commitment from the Oklahoma high school prospect on National Signing Day, providing another raw talent for new defensive coordinator Tony White and the Huskers to mold. Fields is the latest to join the Huskers' next wave of linebackers. He follows...
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Blackshirt Breakdown: QB Jeff Sims commits to Nebraska

Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Jeff Sims, the former Georgia Tech QB who announced his transfer to the Huskers on Sunday. Sims, who has two years of eligibility remaining, started 23 of the 24 games he played in his three...
LINCOLN, NE

