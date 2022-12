Akron (7-2) vs. Bethune-Cookman (1-9) Monday, Dec. 19. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) The University of Akron women's basketball team culminates play at the Hatter Classic hosted by Stetson in DeLand, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 19. The 1 p.m. tilt with the Wildcats for the tournament title will be broadcast on YouTube.com as well as WHLO 640 AM with Bill Morgan calling the action.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO