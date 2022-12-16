Read full article on original website
Solaris shakes up management board as it strives for profitability
Solaris, a European embedded finance platform, is shaking up its management board. The company says the move is linked to a new target operating model and the appointment of new chief executive Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate on 1 November 2022. The new management board will...
LSEG looks to boost post trade offering with Acadia acquisition
London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has agreed to acquire Acadia, a US-based provider of risk management, collateral and margining services for the uncleared derivatives markets, for an undisclosed sum. LSEG, which has held a minority stake in Acadia since 2018, says the move furthers its strategy to “enhance and grow...
Crypto exchange Binance.US to acquire Voyager assets in $1bn deal
Beleaguered US-based crypto lender Voyager Digital is set to sell its assets to crypto exchange Binance.US in a deal worth approximately $1.022 billion. Voyager Digital, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, says that “after a review of strategic options”, the Binance.US bid “sets a clear path forward” for Voyager customers to gain access to their locked funds “as soon as possible”.
New CFO at Swiss fintech Crealogix
Crealogix, a Switzerland-based provider of digital banking and wealth management tech solutions, has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the management board, Christophe Biollaz. He replaces Daniel Bader, who is leaving Crealogix after three and a half years. Biollaz, who will be starting his tenure at...
Canada’s Plooto secures $20m Series B funding to fuel growth
Toronto-based start-up Plooto, which offers accounts payable and accounts receivable automation software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has raised $20 million (CAD 27 million) in Series B funding. The round was led by Centana Growth Partners with participation from existing backers Fintop Capital and Luge Capital. It follows a...
UK regulators fine TSB £48.6m over “operational resilience failings”
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have fined TSB Bank a total of £48.6 million for “operational risk management and governance failures” relating to an IT systems update carried out in April 2018. The FCA states that following the update, while...
Women in financial services: Bhavna Saraf of Lloyds Banking Group
FinTech Futures recently sat down for a fireside chat with Bhavna Saraf, managing director, product head of digital bank, commercial business transformation at Lloyds Banking Group. In a career spanning over two decades, Saraf has previously worked at a host of tier one banks including HSBC, Citi and Rabobank. Over...
What the FinTech? | S.3 Episode 20 | 2022 in review
In the final episode of season three of the What the FinTech? podcast, FinTech Futures editor Paul Hindle and reporter Alex Pugh take a look back at some of the biggest news stories and trends to come out of 2022 and discuss what the new year might bring for the sector.
Mangopay appoints Carlos Sanchez Arruti as CFO
European payment infrastructure provider Mangopay has appointed Carlos Sanchez Arruti as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Joining from Amazon, where he was CFO of Latin America, Arruti brings with him more than two decades of experience working in financial services and retail. Over the span of his career, Arruti...
JP Morgan invests in Indian paytech ISG, buys stake in Viva Wallet
JP Morgan has made a strategic investment in Indian payment solutions provider In-Solutions Global (ISG). Established in 2004, Mumbai-based ISG claims to enable over 17 billion transactions annually for its clients through Genius, its Payments-as-a-Service platform, which the firm says is “secure, scalable and easy to integrate” and offers “seamless” connectivity with various payment methods, on-time settlements and quick reconciliation.
Six actions CISOs should consider for stronger compliance and risk mitigation
Some regulators worry that the financial industry has reached a point of inflection in terms of risk due to the digitisation of financial services institutions (FSIs) and their reliance on digital service providers who frequently employ other digital service providers. It could be possible that if one provider fails, other...
VRPs will have their Netflix moment – it’s only a matter of time
Did you know that 58 years ago, direct debits were introduced to meet the need for collecting payments from thousands of ice cream vendors?. Now, we use them to make recurring payments like utility bills, subscriptions, and mortgage repayments. But the financial needs of businesses and consumers (ice cream vendors included) have radically changed over the last six decades.
ING CTO Ron van Kemenade to join Lloyds as COO next year
ING’s chief technology officer (CTO) Ron van Kemenade is set to step down from his role in April 2023 to join Lloyds Banking Group as group chief operating officer (COO). He will take up his new role at the UK bank in June 2023 subject to regulatory approval. ING...
