koamnewsnow.com
Carthage Schools announce newly chosen Superintendent
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker recently announced his decision in October to retire effective June 30, 2023. The announcement spurred a search for his replacement. The Carthage R-9 Board of Education announces that Dr. Luke Boyer from Conway, Missouri, has been selected as the next Superintendent...
Missouri homeowner displays a unique Christmas light display
JOPLIN, Mo. — One Joplin resident who happens to be a big fan of the Christmas season took a different approach when it came to decorating for the holiday. In Dustin Molinaro’s front yard, you’ll find plenty of Christmas decorations, but they’re slightly older than what you might be used to seeing. Walking up to […]
fourstateshomepage.com
New officers join the Joplin Police Department
JOPLIN, Mo. — Seven new police officers have joined the “Joplin Police Department”. They recently finished the police academy, and are now taking part in an eight-week field training program. They’re learning how to handle different types of calls, working with firearms, and other fieldwork. Next,...
columbusnews-report.com
Rayma Morris, Baxter Springs
Rayma “Jean” Morris, 88, of Baxter Springs, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born April 27, 1934, in Wyandotte, Okla., Jean was the daughter of Walter Lee Baumann and Susie Sarah (Black) Baumann. Jean was the youngest of six children and shared an especially deep bond with her twin sister June. As a child, wherever her daddy went, Jean was not far behind. When the family bought a farm in Lowell…
columbusnews-report.com
Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor, Dear Mr. Letner, I was delighted to see that the state of Kansas is beginning to reduce the state tax on groceries from 6.5% to 4%. I was delighted, that is, until I learned “The city and county taxes will still apply.” Is there any thought or discussion to reduce the city tax (currently 6.5%), or will the city of Columbus still have a grocery tax higher than the state of Kansas?…
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland Police Chief resigns
FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
Preliminary hearing set for fatal Oklahoma love triangle shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — A preliminary hearing is set for Monday morning in Ottawa County for a woman accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly romantically linked to her husband. Charlana Nichelle Kelly, 53, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court on a complaint of accessory to murder after the […]
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Death Investigation
PITTSBURG, KANSAS – — On Sunday night, December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department, along with first responder units from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Broadway St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an unresponsive person being located in a vehicle on a parking lot located along the west side of that block. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 32-year-old male subject in the vehicle, who sustained what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to enact DUI enforcement campaign
PARSONS, Kans. – The Parsons Police Department and other Four State law enforcement agencies will implement a week-long DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is from Monday through January 2. “Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance- don’t even consider driving,” said...
koamnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life
GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
Lockwood man dies in crash on I60 in Barton County
BARTON COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Lockwood, Missouri, has died following a crash in Barton County Saturday morning. Brett, Walton, 23, of Lockwood, Missouri, was driving westbound on US 160 Saturday around 10:30 pm. Walton’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing him. Next of kin has been notified of Waltons death. […]
koamnewsnow.com
Boil Water Advisory issued for Galena, Kansas
GALENA, Kan. - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Galena public water supply system located in Cherokee County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation...
koamnewsnow.com
Cherokee County Deputies arrest home intruder in Weir, Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to a Weir home on December 19 after they received reports of an unknown person in a resident's home. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect who was intoxicated, according to the police. After making the arrest, deputies...
kggfradio.com
Pittsburg Man Arrested for Theft
A Pittsburg man is arrested in Cherokee County. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Weir home yesterday afternoon after an unknown person was discovered inside a residence. Law enforcement arrived and apprehended the suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated. Inside the suspect's vehicle, deputies discovered electronics, which had been stolen from an area health organization.
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
koamnewsnow.com
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
WIBW
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man faces new criminal charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint faces new charges. Prosecutors filed three new charges today against 18-year-old Austin Bryant. Bryant, you might remember, was arrested in November after police say a pizza delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint. Police...
Former Joplin Eagle Running Back Set to Play in FCS Championship Game
Former Joplin Running Back, Isaiah Davis who is now the starting RB for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits is helping lead his team to the FCS Championship Game in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium. So far this year, Davis racked up 1,348 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. In their semi-final game against Montana State, he […]
