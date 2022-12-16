ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life

GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
GALENA, KS
KYTV

Police identify passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the driver of Miller’s vehicle, Jimmy Miller, 79, pulled out onto U.S. 60 when an SUV crashed into his vehicle. Jimmy Miller suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the other driver did not suffer any injuries.
MARIONVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
WEBB CITY, MO
WIBW

One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas

GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
GALENA, KS
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lockwood man dies in crash on I60 in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Lockwood, Missouri, has died following a crash in Barton County Saturday morning. Brett, Walton, 23, of Lockwood, Missouri, was driving westbound on US 160 Saturday around 10:30 pm. Walton’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing him. Next of kin has been notified of Waltons death. […]
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Nixa, Mo. died after a two-car crash in Arkansas Thursday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Donald Kramer died when he hit another car while crossing the center of Arkansas State Highway 45. The crash report states the other car...
NIXA, MO
krcgtv.com

Monett Police find woman dead in Kelly Creek

MONETT — Detectives from the Monett Police Department found a woman dead in Kelly Creek Saturday. According to a release from the Monett Police Department, Monett detectives and the Barry County Coroner responded to the area of 104 5th St around 5:00 p.m. in reference to a deceased female.
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified

MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
MONETT, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Theresa Clifton, 65, Joplin, Mo.

Theresa Johan Clifton, 65, of Joplin, Mo., died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. Born July 18, 1957 in Joplin, Mo., Theresa was the daughter of the Harold Casey and Gayle (Patrick) Stover. They preceded her in death. Theresa also was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Clifton, stepbrothers, Mike Stover and Dean Stover; and her stepfather, Donald “Smokey” Stover After graduation from…
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg man jailed for alleged burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — An alleged break-in in Weir landed a Pittsburg man in jail on Monday. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Weir home that afternoon for a report of an unknown person inside. When they arrived, they encountered a reportedly intoxicated 30-year-old Aaron Don Span.
WEIR, KS
KYTV

LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse. Applebee’s locations. Billy Gail’s Ozark. Denny’s...
OZARK, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy