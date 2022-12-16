Read full article on original website
Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life
GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
Police identify passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the driver of Miller’s vehicle, Jimmy Miller, 79, pulled out onto U.S. 60 when an SUV crashed into his vehicle. Jimmy Miller suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the other driver did not suffer any injuries.
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
Lockwood, Mo. man dies after car runs off the road and hits a tree
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lockwood died after a car crash Saturday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Brett Walton was driving on U.S. 160, seven miles east of Lamar when his car ran off the road and hit a tree. The...
Officials: MFA fuel spill leaked into nearby sewer line in Aurora, Mo.; crews working to find the path
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Officials with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fuel spill at an MFA gas station in Aurora. The fuel spill occurred last week, but crews have been working all weekend to clean up the area and investigate. Wendell Hall, a state on-scene coordinator...
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
Lockwood man dies in crash on I60 in Barton County
BARTON COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Lockwood, Missouri, has died following a crash in Barton County Saturday morning. Brett, Walton, 23, of Lockwood, Missouri, was driving westbound on US 160 Saturday around 10:30 pm. Walton’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing him. Next of kin has been notified of Waltons death. […]
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Nixa, Mo. died after a two-car crash in Arkansas Thursday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Donald Kramer died when he hit another car while crossing the center of Arkansas State Highway 45. The crash report states the other car...
Monett Police find woman dead in Kelly Creek
MONETT — Detectives from the Monett Police Department found a woman dead in Kelly Creek Saturday. According to a release from the Monett Police Department, Monett detectives and the Barry County Coroner responded to the area of 104 5th St around 5:00 p.m. in reference to a deceased female.
Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
Emergency Guardrail repairs slows traffic;Guardrail destroyed in early morning tractor trailer crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — I-44 EB Friday night, December 16, 2022, traffic was backed up 6 miles, due to Emergency Guardrail repairs at 21 MM. Guardrail was destroyed early Friday morning as a tractor trailer carrying persimmons overturned. 10 other vehicles were disabled from striking guardrail and debris in the roadway. They all required tow.
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after the discovery of a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon. Officers were called out to an area near the 100 block of 5th St. The deceased woman was identified as 62-year-old Jeannie Lester from Monett. Her...
Theresa Clifton, 65, Joplin, Mo.
Theresa Johan Clifton, 65, of Joplin, Mo., died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. Born July 18, 1957 in Joplin, Mo., Theresa was the daughter of the Harold Casey and Gayle (Patrick) Stover. They preceded her in death. Theresa also was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Clifton, stepbrothers, Mike Stover and Dean Stover; and her stepfather, Donald “Smokey” Stover After graduation from…
“I will come back today and every day”: Springfield man charged with first-degree domestic assault
Spencer Thomas Satterwhite, 37, of Springfield, is formally charged with one felony count of first-degree domestic assault resulting in serious injury and one felony count of second-degree domestic assault.
Pittsburg man jailed for alleged burglary
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — An alleged break-in in Weir landed a Pittsburg man in jail on Monday. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Weir home that afternoon for a report of an unknown person inside. When they arrived, they encountered a reportedly intoxicated 30-year-old Aaron Don Span.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse. Applebee’s locations. Billy Gail’s Ozark. Denny’s...
