shorelineareanews.com
Canopy Cat Rescue is still on the job
The arborists / cat rescuers of Canopy Cat Rescue (CCR) are my heroes. They travel Puget Sound from Bellingham to Olympia getting cats out of trees. I think I have the distinction of having owned the only cat in the known universe who knew how to climb down a tree. The rest are great at climbing up, particularly when they are being chased by a coyote, but can't get back down.
shorelineareanews.com
Space available in Hopelink's English for Work orientations
Winter quarter orientations are offered on January 4 and 5. New students can contact us now to register. We are eager to welcome Afghan and Ukrainian refugees into our program. Please see our webpage for flyers in Dari, Pashto, Ukrainian, and other languages. About English for Work. This one-quarter program...
shorelineareanews.com
Recology and Republic Services kept their trucks home on Tuesday
Both Recology in Shoreline and Republic Services in LFP and Kenmore chose to be prudent and keep their collection trucks off the streets on Tuesday because of the weather and road conditions. They may not be out on Wednesday, either. Both companies will rely on robocalls to inform the day's...
shorelineareanews.com
Senior Activity Center closed Thursday and Friday
We have decided out of consideration of safety and the state of our parking lot, among many other factors, to close the Center tomorrow 12/22/2022, Thursday. Friday is a staff holiday, the center was already planned to be closed this day. We thank you all so much for being part...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: Shoreline Farmers Market - Market Director
Compensation: Dependent on experience, starts at $65,000/year, full time. Are you passionate about the local food system and creating opportunities for the community? We’ve got great news: Shoreline Farmers Market has the job for you!. We’re seeking a Market Director to oversee the farmers market, develop programming, cultivate partnerships,...
shorelineareanews.com
Winter update: City of Shoreline
ROADS: Snow crews moved to 12 hours shifts Monday night and are currently plowing primary routes. Once the snow stops and primary routes are cleared, they will move to secondary routes. Only after primary and secondary roads are clear will we start plowing neighborhood streets. See plow maps at update link below.
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park - Maintenance Worker
$5,136.00 - $6,043.00 Monthly. We're looking for the newest member for our Public Works Team! The City of Lake Forest Park offers competitive benefits, a great work environment, and supports the growth and training of our staff.
shorelineareanews.com
CDC National Health Survey is coming to King County
The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey will be surveying randomly selected households in King County beginning January 4, 2023. Begun in 1960, the NHANES is the most comprehensive survey of health and nutritional status of the U.S. population, with data informing national health policy, programs and care.
