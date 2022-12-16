Read full article on original website
Bronson Reed Comments On His WWE Return
Bronson Reed returned to WWE on Raw this past Monday night after being released from the company over a year ago. After aiding The Miz in his victory over Dexter Lumis on the episode, Reed commented on Twitter. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on...
Could An Alberto El Patron WWE Return Happen?
Controversial ex-WWE star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) hasn’t been employed by the company in six years. But could a return be in his future?. In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Patron noted that he hasn’t been in contact with anyone in the promotion since Vince McMahon retired and discussed the possibility of another stint and more.
Brian Myers Discusses The Origin Of His Losing Streak Gimmick In WWE
In 2016, Brian Myers returned to WWE under the ring name Curt Hawkins, where his gimmick featured a losing streak, parodying Goldberg’s undefeated streak of 173–0. The losing streak storyline began in 2017 and continued until 2019 during which Myers amassed a record 269 losses. At WrestleMania 35,...
WWE Makes Change To Madison Square Garden House Show Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) vs. Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman is now being advertised for Monday’s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE had been advertising The Bloodline members vs. Owens, Strowman, Sheamus and Drew...
Drew Gulak Wants To Compete At WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Drew Gulak has done a lot in his wrestling career, but he’s never competed on the main card of WrestleMania. Gulak is aiming to change that when WrestleMania arrives in his hometown of Philadelphia next year. Gulak is a former Cruiserweight Champion, 24/7 Champion, and a Slammy Award winner....
Miro Reportedly Turned Down AEW Match Last Month
Miro hasn’t wrestled in AEW since All Out 2022, where he worked a six-man tag team match. Many fans think Miro is being underutilized and wasted in AEW. It was reported that Miro also rejected Tony Khan’s plans for his AEW return. As previously noted, Miro’s wife (CJ...
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
AXS TV Announces Details On Their Coverage Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced today a new broadcasting deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and details on its Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage on January 12. You can check out the official announcement below:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17...
Shawn Michaels Addresses The Idea Of Returning For One Final Match In WWE
At WWE Crown Jewel 2018, Shawn Michaels came out of retirement as D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction in tag team action. Four years have passed since then and Michaels has constantly reiterated that the match in Saudi Arabia was his last. During a recent interview with Culture State,...
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
Triple H Takes Photo With The New Day, WWE’s ‘The Bump’ (Video), More
WWE posted the following holiday-themed video on their YouTube channel earlier today:. Better late than never – Triple H finally took a picture with newly-crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day. The Game took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with The New Day, captioning it with the following:
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 12/21/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 957,000 viewers, up from the show last week which did 950,000. They drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.33. The show did 1.02 million viewers with a 0.37 key demo rating...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (12/22/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka) defend against Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann. Jordynne Grace & Mickie James...
Drew Gulak Addresses NXT Return, Hypes Next Week’s Seminar Segment
Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak returned on the December 6th episode of NXT to scout Charlie Dempsey as the latter scored a victory over Hank Walker. This was the first time that Gulak had appeared on WWE television since losing to Karrion Kross on the August 26th episode of SmackDown.
Tony Khan On AEW’s Third-Party Platforms Stance: ‘I’m Not Trying To Be Big Brother’
Tony Khan recently spoke with TV Insider to discuss the relaunch of ROH HonorClub, as well as AEW’s stance toward talent using social media and third-party platforms like OnlyFans. Several talents in AEW, including Toni Storm, currently run subscription-only accounts. Additionally, the AEW President commented on the new era...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios In Orlando For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was once a regular frequenter of Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Back in the day, Jarrett used to routinely work in Orlando for TNA Impact, which was filmed at the Impact Zone in Universal Studios. On his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed his latest return to Universal Studios...
Sonjay Dutt On His Relationship With Tony Khan, His Expanded Role In AEW
AEW producer Sonjay Dutt was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Dutt talked about the AEW production team, his experience as a producer and his expanded role with AEW, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Eddie Edwards Would Have Loved To See The Briscoes & Moose Join Honor No More
At Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 8, 2022, Honor No More made their IMPACT Wrestling debut as former ROH stars, namely, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, attacked Eddie Edwards and the rest of the IMPACT roster. At IMPACT No Surrender, Edwards joined the heel stable and became its leader. The group disbanded this past October when Taven, Bennett, Kanellis, and Vincent wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling.
Jungle Boy Looks Back On Ladder Match Against The Young Bucks
Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022, Lucha Express were riding high. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the AEW Tag Team Champions heading in to the show. On that night’s show, they took on The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a triangle ladder match for the tag straps.
