Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses The Idea Of Returning For One Final Match In WWE
At WWE Crown Jewel 2018, Shawn Michaels came out of retirement as D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction in tag team action. Four years have passed since then and Michaels has constantly reiterated that the match in Saudi Arabia was his last. During a recent interview with Culture State,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Could An Alberto El Patron WWE Return Happen?
Controversial ex-WWE star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) hasn’t been employed by the company in six years. But could a return be in his future?. In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Patron noted that he hasn’t been in contact with anyone in the promotion since Vince McMahon retired and discussed the possibility of another stint and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Takes Photo With The New Day, WWE’s ‘The Bump’ (Video), More
WWE posted the following holiday-themed video on their YouTube channel earlier today:. Better late than never – Triple H finally took a picture with newly-crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day. The Game took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with The New Day, captioning it with the following:
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a North American Championship match featuring Wes Lee facing off against Tony D’Angelo. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was taped last week, below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
ewrestlingnews.com
AXS TV Announces Details On Their Coverage Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced today a new broadcasting deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and details on its Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage on January 12. You can check out the official announcement below:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Reacts To AEW Hiring Former WWE Executive Michael Mansury
In May 2020, senior executive Michael Mansury officially parted ways with WWE. Prior to his departure, Mansury served as the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE and was one of the major names in Triple H’s production unit. Last week, AEW hired Mansury as their new Senior...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan On AEW’s Third-Party Platforms Stance: ‘I’m Not Trying To Be Big Brother’
Tony Khan recently spoke with TV Insider to discuss the relaunch of ROH HonorClub, as well as AEW’s stance toward talent using social media and third-party platforms like OnlyFans. Several talents in AEW, including Toni Storm, currently run subscription-only accounts. Additionally, the AEW President commented on the new era...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Has Arrived In Japan Prior To Wrestle Kingdom 17
Pwinsider is reporting that Mercedes Varnado, aka Sasha Banks, is now in Japan in advance of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. Banks has multiple dates lined up with NJPW as company chairman Takaaki Kidani made the move to bring in “The Boss” because he wanted a big WWE star to come in and was willing to pay the money to make it happen.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jungle Boy Looks Back On Ladder Match Against The Young Bucks
Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022, Lucha Express were riding high. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the AEW Tag Team Champions heading in to the show. On that night’s show, they took on The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a triangle ladder match for the tag straps.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dean Malenko’s Health Is “Not Good” – Still Working Backstage With AEW
Dean Malenko is still working behind the scenes in AEW, despite facing several serious health issues at this time. Malenko, a former WWE Superstar and producer, left the promotion in April 2019 and joined AEW the following month. Speaking on the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast, AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rapper Rick Ross To Appear On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross will be making his return to All Elite Wrestling on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to announce that the rapper will be moderating a face-to-face meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Khan wrote,. “Tomorrow on @TBSNetwork,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Non-Spoiler Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (12/20/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL:. NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Briggs and Jensen. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons. Elektra Lopez vs. Indi...
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller Wants WrestleMania Match With ‘The Guy’ Cody Rhodes
Grayson Waller is ready to face off with Cody Rhodes, calling the American Nightmare ‘the guy’ in wrestling today. Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 but has been out since June with a torn pectoral injury. Speaking on After the Bell, Waller spoke about working in NXT...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios In Orlando For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was once a regular frequenter of Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Back in the day, Jarrett used to routinely work in Orlando for TNA Impact, which was filmed at the Impact Zone in Universal Studios. On his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed his latest return to Universal Studios...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Edwards On Returning To Ring Of Honor: ‘Never Say Never’
Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards was a recent guest on the “Tru Heel Heart Wrestling” to discuss a variety of topics, including the possibility of wrestling in Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor promotion. Edwards was a fixture on the ROH brand during its early days. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
FTR Troll The Gunn Club, Tony Khan Hypes AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill, More
FTR took to Twitter today to mess with The Gunn Club with a new AEW Christmas card. You can check out the card below:. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Kayla Grey on “The Shift” podcast. You can check out a video of her appearance on the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Evil Uno Shares Details On AEW: Fight Forever
AEW wrestler and Dark Order founder Evil Uno recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Uno shared an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game, which will be available across multiple platforms in 2023. Highlights of his interview are below:. Evil Uno on what fans can expect...
Comments / 0