Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
Sonjay Dutt On His Relationship With Tony Khan, His Expanded Role In AEW
AEW producer Sonjay Dutt was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Dutt talked about the AEW production team, his experience as a producer and his expanded role with AEW, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Dakota Kai Aims To Headline WrestleMania With Rhea Ripley, Wants Storyline With Shayna Baszler
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this past month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. From her humble beginnings in NXT, Kai has come a long way in WWE as she continues to play a crucial role in the Damage CTRL faction alongside Bayley and SKY. The Kiwi Superstar may not have won a bunch of titles in her seven years with WWE, but she definitely has been featured in some memorable feuds with certain wrestlers in the women’s division.
Triple H Takes Photo With The New Day, WWE’s ‘The Bump’ (Video), More
WWE posted the following holiday-themed video on their YouTube channel earlier today:. Better late than never – Triple H finally took a picture with newly-crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day. The Game took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with The New Day, captioning it with the following:
Shawn Michaels Addresses The Idea Of Returning For One Final Match In WWE
At WWE Crown Jewel 2018, Shawn Michaels came out of retirement as D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction in tag team action. Four years have passed since then and Michaels has constantly reiterated that the match in Saudi Arabia was his last. During a recent interview with Culture State,...
Ric Flair Reacts To AEW Hiring Former WWE Executive Michael Mansury
In May 2020, senior executive Michael Mansury officially parted ways with WWE. Prior to his departure, Mansury served as the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE and was one of the major names in Triple H’s production unit. Last week, AEW hired Mansury as their new Senior...
Jungle Boy Looks Back On Ladder Match Against The Young Bucks
Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022, Lucha Express were riding high. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the AEW Tag Team Champions heading in to the show. On that night’s show, they took on The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a triangle ladder match for the tag straps.
Arn Anderson Offers Thoughts On MJF Winning AEW World Title, What He Respects About William Regal
Arn Anderson recently took to his podcast, “ARN,” to offer his thoughts on several professional wrestling topics. Anderson discussed MJF winning the AEW World Title, and discussed what he respects about William Regal. Here’s what he had to say:. Referees making mistakes:. There really are no rules...
Tony Khan On AEW’s Third-Party Platforms Stance: ‘I’m Not Trying To Be Big Brother’
Tony Khan recently spoke with TV Insider to discuss the relaunch of ROH HonorClub, as well as AEW’s stance toward talent using social media and third-party platforms like OnlyFans. Several talents in AEW, including Toni Storm, currently run subscription-only accounts. Additionally, the AEW President commented on the new era...
Sasha Banks Has Arrived In Japan Prior To Wrestle Kingdom 17
Pwinsider is reporting that Mercedes Varnado, aka Sasha Banks, is now in Japan in advance of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. Banks has multiple dates lined up with NJPW as company chairman Takaaki Kidani made the move to bring in “The Boss” because he wanted a big WWE star to come in and was willing to pay the money to make it happen.
Drew Gulak Addresses NXT Return, Hypes Next Week’s Seminar Segment
Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak returned on the December 6th episode of NXT to scout Charlie Dempsey as the latter scored a victory over Hank Walker. This was the first time that Gulak had appeared on WWE television since losing to Karrion Kross on the August 26th episode of SmackDown.
Dean Malenko’s Health Is “Not Good” – Still Working Backstage With AEW
Dean Malenko is still working behind the scenes in AEW, despite facing several serious health issues at this time. Malenko, a former WWE Superstar and producer, left the promotion in April 2019 and joined AEW the following month. Speaking on the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast, AEW...
Maki Itoh Reveals Which Male Wrestlers She Wants To Face In AEW & NJPW
During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, AEW wrestler Maki Itoh commented on which male wrestlers she’d be interested in having matches with in both AEW and NJPW. She said,. “Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy. It’s one opponent she’d really...
Billy Gunn References DX Catchphrase Following Wednesday’s AEW Rampage TV Tapings
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Gunns stole a win over FTR after Austin Gunn pinned Dax Harwood with some help from his brother Colten. You can check out some highlights from the segment below:. The Acclaimed’s Billy Gunn cut a promo after Wednesday night’s AEW Rampage...
Saraya On An All-Women’s Show, Women’s Tag Titles, More
During a recent appearance on Pro Wrestling Bits, All Elite Wrestling’s Saraya opened up about wanting to see the AEW women’s division advance in the company. She advocated for the introduction of Women’s Tag Team Championships, as well as the possibility of an all-women’s show. “I’m...
Non-Spoiler Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (12/20/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL:. NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Briggs and Jensen. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons. Elektra Lopez vs. Indi...
