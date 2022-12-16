Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More
WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
Watch: ‘Blind’ Dominik Mysterio Struggles At WWE Live Event After Asuka’s Blue Mist
The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio was struggling with the effects of Asuka’s blue mist at a recent WWE live event. On last week’s episode of RAW, Mysterio took the mist from the Japanese Superstar during the latter’s match with Rhea Ripley. At a WWE live event...
Maki Itoh Would Decline WWE Offer Out Of Loyalty To AEW
Maki Itoh isn’t interested in a run in WWE, believing it would be disloyal to her friends and allies in All Elite Wrestling. Itoh made an impression with fans when she competed in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and later competed at AEW Revolution that same year.
Danny Burch Returns To Wrestling, Ethan Page Is Part Owner Of The Asylum All-Stars Toy Line
Former WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch returned to the squared circle at Championship District Wrestling’s live event on Sunday. Burch adopted his old ring name of “Martin Stone” and cut a promo at the event. He will wrestle August Artois on January 15th. Burch last wrestled on...
Results From WWE Live Event In Moline, IL: Seth Rollins vs. Theory
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Vibrant Arena in Moline, IL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim) defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley) Emma & Madcap Moss defeated Karrion...
Cody Rhodes WWE DVD On The Way
A new DVD on Cody Rhodes is on the way. WWE announced today, via their Home Video UK Twitter account, that the new disc will arrive on February 20 and feature several matches from Rhodes’ WWE career, including his 2007 debut against Randy Orton and his return to the promotion this year.
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios In Orlando For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was once a regular frequenter of Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Back in the day, Jarrett used to routinely work in Orlando for TNA Impact, which was filmed at the Impact Zone in Universal Studios. On his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed his latest return to Universal Studios...
Chris Jericho Teases Teaming With Kenny Omega For AEW In Winnipeg
AEW will make their debut in the city of Winnipeg in 2023, visiting the Gateway to the West on March 14th. Despite what their kayfabe introductions might say, both Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho got their start in Winnipeg. Jericho teased that the two could potentially team up when AEW visits the Great White North.
AEW News & Notes On Don Callis, Renee Paquette, Athena, & More
Don Callis took to Twitter today to hype the debut of AEW in Winnipeg, which takes place on March 14, 2023:. NJPW booker Rocky Romero is the featured guest on this week’s episode of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast. You can listen to the podcast below:
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Denies Appearing For Canadian Indie Promotion
A Canadian indie promotion, namely, Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance teased Chavo Guerrero Jr. appearing at their shows, only for the WWE alumnus to debunk their claim. On Monday, Guerrero took to Twitter to clarify his stance. You can check out his tweet below:. Guerrero has been actively working in...
Bushwhacker Luke Reacts To Triple H Taking Control Of WWE
Speaking on a recent episode of “Busted Open Radio,” WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke commented on Triple H taking over the role of Head of Creative in WWE, and his thoughts on Vince McMahon. He said,. “I was hoping since the son-in-law took over that they’d do...
Jungle Boy Looks Back On Ladder Match Against The Young Bucks
Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022, Lucha Express were riding high. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the AEW Tag Team Champions heading in to the show. On that night’s show, they took on The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a triangle ladder match for the tag straps.
WWE Pulled D-Von Dudley From ECW Tribute Show
D-Von Dudley was supposed to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, where he would be in the corner of Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) in his match that night against Matt Cardona. He was also scheduled to appear at a convention after the show.
Bushwhacker Luke Says Wrestling Conventions Are Interested In John Lauriniaitis
John Laurinaitis could become a regular of the wrestling convention scene, Bushwhacker Luke has claimed. Earlier this year, Laurinaitis was fired from his role as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations for his alleged role in the Vince McMahon controversy. While speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, WWE Hall...
Jimmy Korderas Discusses WWE Overusing The Rollup Finish
Earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas took to Twitter to share his take on WWE using too many roll-up finishes lately. Korderas often shares “Reffin’ Rants” on Twitter, where he discusses the current wrestling product. “I’ve said it on here many times when something happens too...
Doudrop Isn’t Dead, WWE Tribute To The Troops Replay Schedule, NXT Hype Video
WWEShop.com is selling a new t-shirt for Carmelo Hayes that reads “Melo Don’t Miss.”. WWE Tribute to the Troops will be replaying at the following times later this week:. WWE Superstar Doudrop hasn’t been featured on WWE television since making an appearance on NXT back in September. At the time, she teamed with Nikki ASH to face off against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The WWE Superstar took to Twitter this week to provide an update, writing:
Michael Cole Says Pat McAfee Helped “Reinvigorate” His Love For The Pro Wrestling Business
TheAthletic.com named WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee its Sports Media Person of the Year for 2022. After working with him on the blue brand, long-time WWE announcer Michael Cole commented on McAfee’s impact on WWE. McAfee is currently away from the company while he focuses on his ESPN College Gameday duties but will be back early next year. Cole said,
John Cena Moved A Lot Of Tickets For WWE SmackDown Return
John Cena is returning to WWE television on the December 30 edition of SmackDown, where he will team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for a tag match. WWE previously announced that he would just appear on the show. That appearance alone moved a lot of tickets.
