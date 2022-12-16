Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More
WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers Discusses The Origin Of His Losing Streak Gimmick In WWE
In 2016, Brian Myers returned to WWE under the ring name Curt Hawkins, where his gimmick featured a losing streak, parodying Goldberg’s undefeated streak of 173–0. The losing streak storyline began in 2017 and continued until 2019 during which Myers amassed a record 269 losses. At WrestleMania 35,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sonjay Dutt On His Relationship With Tony Khan, His Expanded Role In AEW
AEW producer Sonjay Dutt was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Dutt talked about the AEW production team, his experience as a producer and his expanded role with AEW, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Says Vince McMahon Should Stay Away From WWE Because He Enjoys Seeing The Stock Price Go Up
Vince McMahon’s name was back in the news earlier this month after retiring from WWE five months ago amid the hush money scandal. A recent report by the Wall Street Journal noted that McMahon wanted to make a comeback to the company. On the latest episode of Kliq This,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rick Ross On Dropping An F-Bomb On AEW TV, Future Appearances
Rick Ross showed up on AEW Dynamite last night to facilitate a discussion between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. It did not go as planned. But it did leave everyone talking the morning after, since Ross dropped an F-bomb on live TV while standing next to Keith Lee. Ross joined...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Makes Change To Madison Square Garden House Show Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) vs. Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman is now being advertised for Monday’s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE had been advertising The Bloodline members vs. Owens, Strowman, Sheamus and Drew...
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew Gulak Wants To Compete At WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Drew Gulak has done a lot in his wrestling career, but he’s never competed on the main card of WrestleMania. Gulak is aiming to change that when WrestleMania arrives in his hometown of Philadelphia next year. Gulak is a former Cruiserweight Champion, 24/7 Champion, and a Slammy Award winner....
ewrestlingnews.com
Bronson Reed Comments On His WWE Return
Bronson Reed returned to WWE on Raw this past Monday night after being released from the company over a year ago. After aiding The Miz in his victory over Dexter Lumis on the episode, Reed commented on Twitter. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
ewrestlingnews.com
Identity Of Mystery Man With Swerve Strickland On Dynamite Revealed
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Keith Lee was attacked by Swerve Strickland his “affiliates.” Swerve was joined by Parker Boudreaux and a mysterious newcomer. We now have some details on the mystery man in Swerve’s crew. The mystery man, with face tattoos and braids,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
ewrestlingnews.com
FTR Troll The Gunn Club, Tony Khan Hypes AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill, More
FTR took to Twitter today to mess with The Gunn Club with a new AEW Christmas card. You can check out the card below:. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Kayla Grey on “The Shift” podcast. You can check out a video of her appearance on the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Edwards Would Have Loved To See The Briscoes & Moose Join Honor No More
At Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 8, 2022, Honor No More made their IMPACT Wrestling debut as former ROH stars, namely, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, attacked Eddie Edwards and the rest of the IMPACT roster. At IMPACT No Surrender, Edwards joined the heel stable and became its leader. The group disbanded this past October when Taven, Bennett, Kanellis, and Vincent wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Hikaru Shida Reacts To Main Eventing AEW Dynamite, Vows To Rise Again Following Loss
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash featured a marquee title clash between two of the most talented athletes on the All Elite Wrestling women’s roster, as Jamie Hayter put the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Hikaru Shida in the main event. In an incredible match, Hayter nailed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan On AEW’s Third-Party Platforms Stance: ‘I’m Not Trying To Be Big Brother’
Tony Khan recently spoke with TV Insider to discuss the relaunch of ROH HonorClub, as well as AEW’s stance toward talent using social media and third-party platforms like OnlyFans. Several talents in AEW, including Toni Storm, currently run subscription-only accounts. Additionally, the AEW President commented on the new era...
ewrestlingnews.com
Media Expert Predicts Which Company Will Buy WWE In The Near Future
The possibility of WWE being sold has been a widely-discussed topic in recent years. The Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand offered his educated prediction on what will happen with WWE in the near future, stating that he believes NBCUniversal will attempt to buy WWE outright after pushing to get the television rights to both RAW and SmackDown when negotiations for both shows begin in 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Big Ratings, Sammy Guevara Video, The Elite, MJF
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday to hype the viewership and ratings for last week’s AEW Rampage and the ‘Winter Is Coming’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite. He wrote,. “Thank you all who watched #AEWRampage, our best demo rating & most total viewers since...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maki Itoh Reveals Which Male Wrestlers She Wants To Face In AEW & NJPW
During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, AEW wrestler Maki Itoh commented on which male wrestlers she’d be interested in having matches with in both AEW and NJPW. She said,. “Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy. It’s one opponent she’d really...
ewrestlingnews.com
AXS TV Announces Details On Their Coverage Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced today a new broadcasting deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and details on its Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage on January 12. You can check out the official announcement below:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17...
