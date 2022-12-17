Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Triple H Takes Photo With The New Day, WWE’s ‘The Bump’ (Video), More
WWE posted the following holiday-themed video on their YouTube channel earlier today:. Better late than never – Triple H finally took a picture with newly-crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day. The Game took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with The New Day, captioning it with the following:
Dakota Kai Aims To Headline WrestleMania With Rhea Ripley, Wants Storyline With Shayna Baszler
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this past month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. From her humble beginnings in NXT, Kai has come a long way in WWE as she continues to play a crucial role in the Damage CTRL faction alongside Bayley and SKY. The Kiwi Superstar may not have won a bunch of titles in her seven years with WWE, but she definitely has been featured in some memorable feuds with certain wrestlers in the women’s division.
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a North American Championship match featuring Wes Lee facing off against Tony D’Angelo. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was taped last week, below:
Could An Alberto El Patron WWE Return Happen?
Controversial ex-WWE star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) hasn’t been employed by the company in six years. But could a return be in his future?. In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Patron noted that he hasn’t been in contact with anyone in the promotion since Vince McMahon retired and discussed the possibility of another stint and more.
Backstage News From WWE RAW: Producers, NXT Talent, More
The producers for last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed, courtesy of a new report from Fightful Select. We also have notes about how NXT talent were received on the show, as well as some interesting stats about Becky Lynch as a singles competitor. As for...
Jungle Boy Looks Back On Ladder Match Against The Young Bucks
Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022, Lucha Express were riding high. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the AEW Tag Team Champions heading in to the show. On that night’s show, they took on The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a triangle ladder match for the tag straps.
Chase Owens To Visit ‘Old Friends’ At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings?
With AEW Dynamite taking place in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas tonight, Chase Owens took to Twitter to tease that he may go meet up with some old friends. He wrote,. “AEW in my hometown of San Antonio tomorrow. Maybe I should go see a few old friends.”. You...
December 26 Monday Night RAW Could Be ‘Best Of’ Episode
According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, the December 26 episode of Monday Night RAW could very well be a “best of” episode. However, that hasn’t been confirmed. As of this writing, no tapings are scheduled for December 26 as all shows on that day are live events.
Non-Spoiler Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (12/20/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL:. NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Briggs and Jensen. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons. Elektra Lopez vs. Indi...
Maki Itoh Reveals Which Male Wrestlers She Wants To Face In AEW & NJPW
During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, AEW wrestler Maki Itoh commented on which male wrestlers she’d be interested in having matches with in both AEW and NJPW. She said,. “Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy. It’s one opponent she’d really...
WWE Pulled D-Von Dudley From ECW Tribute Show
D-Von Dudley was supposed to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, where he would be in the corner of Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) in his match that night against Matt Cardona. He was also scheduled to appear at a convention after the show.
Sasha Banks Has Arrived In Japan Prior To Wrestle Kingdom 17
Pwinsider is reporting that Mercedes Varnado, aka Sasha Banks, is now in Japan in advance of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. Banks has multiple dates lined up with NJPW as company chairman Takaaki Kidani made the move to bring in “The Boss” because he wanted a big WWE star to come in and was willing to pay the money to make it happen.
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios In Orlando For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was once a regular frequenter of Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Back in the day, Jarrett used to routinely work in Orlando for TNA Impact, which was filmed at the Impact Zone in Universal Studios. On his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed his latest return to Universal Studios...
WWE NXT Ratings For 12/20/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 705,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from a week ago that did 666,000. The show did a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.17 rating. It ranked #21 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
Maki Itoh Would Decline WWE Offer Out Of Loyalty To AEW
Maki Itoh isn’t interested in a run in WWE, believing it would be disloyal to her friends and allies in All Elite Wrestling. Itoh made an impression with fans when she competed in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and later competed at AEW Revolution that same year.
The SAT React To AEW’s The SAP
A new faction came together at the latest round of AEW Dark tapings. Angelico, Serpentico, and Luther have banded together as the newest member of AEW’s Trios division, calling themselves SAP (which stands for Spanish Announce Project). This drew immediate comparisons to the already-established SAT (Spanish Announce Team) of...
Eddie Edwards On Returning To Ring Of Honor: ‘Never Say Never’
Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards was a recent guest on the “Tru Heel Heart Wrestling” to discuss a variety of topics, including the possibility of wrestling in Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor promotion. Edwards was a fixture on the ROH brand during its early days. He said,
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Denies Appearing For Canadian Indie Promotion
A Canadian indie promotion, namely, Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance teased Chavo Guerrero Jr. appearing at their shows, only for the WWE alumnus to debunk their claim. On Monday, Guerrero took to Twitter to clarify his stance. You can check out his tweet below:. Guerrero has been actively working in...
