Read full article on original website
Related
wtaj.com
Why might the manual gearbox return in some performance EVs?
With a handful of exceptions, most electric vehicles don’t have (or need) multi-speed transmissions. According to some well-respected EV engineers and executives, they may even detract from performance. As such, a performance EV is an odd place to see a manual gearbox. Yet a couple of experiments have cropped...
wtaj.com
Activesphere is Audi’s vision of an active lifestyle EV
Audi has revealed teaser photos for the fourth and final member of a family of “premium mobility” concept vehicles. The teasers show the Audi Activesphere concept, which is due to be revealed on Jan. 26. It’s a coupe-like crossover designed for active lifestyles, Audi says, and it’s set to join the Grandsphere, Skysphere, and Urbansphere in the concept family. The other concepts include a fastback sedan, a sports car, and a minivan.
wtaj.com
Bugatti delivers tenth and final Centodieci hypercar
Bugatti on Monday announced it has delivered the tenth and final example of its Centodieci, a coach-built special-edition version of the Chiron hypercar. The Centodieci was revealed in 2019 as a celebration of the EB110 (Centodieci is Italian for “110”), the supercar of the 1990s built by Bugatti prior to its acquisition by Volkswagen Group, and the first Centodieci was delivered to its owner in June.
wtaj.com
Jeep Grand Cherokee 2-row V-8 quietly discontinued
Those looking to tow with a two-row Grand Cherokee just took a big blow. Jeep Vice President Jim Morrison told Motor Authority in September 2021 that the Grand Cherokee’s V-8’s time was limited. Now, in the middle of the 2023 model year, the V-8 option for the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee has quietly and unceremoniously disappeared.
Comments / 0