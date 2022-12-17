ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Embiid, Harden lead 76ers past short-handed Warriors

By KEVIN COONEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SacuH_0jlt7J0R00
1 of 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds, James Harden added 27 points and nine assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 118-106 on Friday night.

“The main thing is that everybody has bought in,” Embiid said. “That’s the thing. Everyone knows where they have to go and everyone knows where the ball has to go and everybody knows that the ball can not stick, that it has to be moving around.”

Stephen Curry sat out for Golden State two nights after injuring his left shoulder in a loss at Indiana. Draymond Green (right quadriceps contusion) and Andrew Wiggins (strained right adductor) also missed the game, while Klay Thompson played through soreness in his left knee to score 12 points. He was 4 of 17 from the field, missing 10 in a row at one point.

“It was a tough night for Klay,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Just his effort was there, but the shots were not going. Just wasn’t his night, but he will bounce back.”

Playing without guards Tobias Harris — a late scratch due to a back injury — and Tyrese Maxey (broken left foot), Philadelphia overcame a sluggish start to post its first four-game winning streak of the season.

“I didn’t think we played with great life tonight,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “But we won the game, so I’ll take it.”

De’Anthony Melton had 17 points and seven assists for Philadelphia.

Jordan Poole led the defending champion Warriors with 29 points. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points in his return to the arena where he played in college at Villanova, and Kevon Looney had 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Golden State dropped to 2-14 on the road and 14-16 overall.

“I thought (Poole) was much better in terms of staying poised,” Kerr said. “He did a better job tonight not getting frustrated emotionally, not getting frustrated.”

Embiid has scored 30 or more points in six straight games and 11 of 12. After a first half which saw him often flailing and clearly frustrated with five turnovers, Embiid reasserted himself in the third quarter with 12 points and two 3-pointers and the 76ers went from down 57-55 down at halftime to an 88-81 lead.

“We were just trying to be more physical,” Embiid said. “They were on fire, hitting some of those shots. There were some lucky bounces and they were making everything. At some point, you knew that they were not going to be able to do that all night. And we knew that we had to be more aggressive, more physical and getting them into foul trouble. And we were able to close off some of those wide-open shots.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: Wiggins missed his sixth straight game. He was cleared to return to practice Thursday, but there is no immediate timeframe for him to return to play. “I think there’s a chance he could play on Sunday,” Kerr said after the game, referring to Golden State’s next game in Toronto. “But there hasn’t been a decision on that.”

76ers: Harris was scratched from the lineup just 20 minutes before tip-off after complaining of back pain. “He was fine at the shootaround this morning, but couldn’t get loose tonight,” Rivers said. “It’s tough because we really were shorthanded in guards.”. ... Furkan Korkmaz was inactive with a non-COVID illness.

Warriors: At Toronto on Sunday.

76ers: Hosts Toronto on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Booker and the Suns play the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-13, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker is currently ninth in the NBA averaging 28.0 points per game. The Suns are 16-8 in conference matchups. Phoenix is...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history. The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes. Phoenix set the NBA record with 107 points in the first half against Denver on Nov. 10, 1990. The Warriors — with current Nets star Kevin Durant on their roster — scored 92 against Chicago on Oct. 29. 2018. The Nets led 46-17 after one quarter, a 29-point difference that was the biggest in any quarter in the league this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

LOS ANGLEES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury. After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%. “It was a sigh of relief at the start of shootaround,” George said about learning the entire roster would be available. “I think everybody was happy to have everybody healthy and we were definitely talking about it in the locker room that we haven’t had this since the first game.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Fast-starting San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona State 97-60

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and fast-starting San Francisco routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils’ nine-game winning streak. Arizona State (11-2) was off to its best start since 2017-18 and entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since Dec. 7, 2020. The Dons (10-4) raced to a 24-2 lead, had a 27-point advantage at the half and a 47-point lead with about six minutes left. They shot 57% from the floor, hitting 15 3-pointers. “They made shots early in the game and our defense was not there,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. “We had a hard time making free throws and getting offense. They had a huge advantage, and we were chasing.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Oregon St. staves off Denver's upset bid in 57-52 win

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope made two foul shots with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and Oregon State beat the Pioneers 57-52 on Wednesday night. Tommy Bruner missed a 3-pointer with a second left for Denver in its chance to tie. Justin Rochelin made all four of his foul shots in the last seconds for the Beavers (7-6) to complete the win. Denver’s (9-5) last lead came on Lukas Kisunas’ layup with 40 seconds remaining. Dzmitry Ryuny’s 3-pointer gave Oregon State a 49-48 advantage with 1:53 left to give the Beavers their first lead since the 13:27 mark when Ryuny made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 30-29 lead. Oregon State led 20-18 at intermission.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Associated Press

Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry. “They’re in the same league as us,” Boldy said. “Their record is what it is, but no game is a cake walk. You’ve got to show up.” Ryan Hartman scored an empty-net goal for the Wild, who have won 10 of 12 overall. Minnesota has allowed only six goals during its six-game winning streak, and Fleury provided the Wild’s latest solid performance in net.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms

A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postpone the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played. The decision was made in part because it backed into the league’s Christmas break, which begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region. Tampa Bay will now travel home after playing at Detroit on Wednesday night. The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Devils beat Panthers 4-2 to end six-game skid

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6. “It feels great to win, the boys have been playing hard and deserved a better result in the games we played,” said Blackwood, who was making his first start since Nov. 3 due to a knee injury. “It gets a little difficult when you pile up a couple losses in a row. Sometimes guys grip their stick a little too tight, panic. We did a good job playing the right way.” Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy