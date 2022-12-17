Read full article on original website
Madonna wins fifth straight as Leafs struggle from behind the arc
LIVONIA, Mich. - The Madonna Crusaders men's basketball team won their fifth straight game on Tuesday night when they hosted Goshen, winning 96-59. Madonna has scored 100 points in three games this season. The Crusaders started to create some separation six minutes into the game. They went on a 9-0...
From Northern Indiana to the North Pole: Dash’s Letter to Santa
I couldn't believe my ears when the students at Goshen College told me about you and what you do at Christmas. Someone also told me that you have my name on a list where you determine if I have been naughty or nice this year. You've probably gone through it once so far, but I wanted to make a final case for myself before you check it twice. I know everyone gets into a bit of mischief here or there, myself included. Yet I believe I have been good this year.
Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Kaden Johnson, Men's Basketball
GOSHEN, Ind. — Kaden Johnson, a first-year on the men's basketball team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for December 12 - December 19!. Johnson contributed on multiple fronts when the Maple Leafs faced Oakland City at home on Tuesday night. He scored 21 points with six rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals. It was the first 20+ point game in Johnson's collegiate career and he had season-highs in field goals made, field goals attempted, minutes played, assists and blocks.
