I couldn't believe my ears when the students at Goshen College told me about you and what you do at Christmas. Someone also told me that you have my name on a list where you determine if I have been naughty or nice this year. You've probably gone through it once so far, but I wanted to make a final case for myself before you check it twice. I know everyone gets into a bit of mischief here or there, myself included. Yet I believe I have been good this year.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO