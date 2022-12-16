Read full article on original website
First WWE Raw Of 2023 Gets 2 Huge Title Matches
WWE is starting 2023 with a bang as two massive title matches have been made for Monday Night Raw on the 2nd of January. On the 12th of December edition of WWE’s flagship show Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in one-on-one competition to become the number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. After the bout, Bliss continued to tease turning to the Bray Wyatt-inspired dark side once again as she spaced out and looked set to drop Belair with Sister Abigail before seemingly coming to her senses.
Action Andretti Comments On Shocking AEW Dynamite Win Over Chris Jericho
AEW’s newest signee, Action Andretti, has commented on his huge win over Chris Jericho on the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite. At Winter Is Coming, Chris Jericho was coming off the loss of the Ring of Honor World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle. As a result, Jericho wanted to get a quick win against “a jobber” but the star ended up with more than he bargained for.
“It Was A Great Move” – Booker T Comments On MJF Appearing At UFC 282
Booker T has given his opinion on MJF recently appearing at a UFC event. It has been a big 2022 for Maxwell Jacob Friedman (aka MJF) after winning the AEW World Title for the first time at Full Gear last month. Over the past month, the AEW World Champion has...
CM Punk Reunites With AEW Star (PHOTO)
Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has reunited with a fellow AEW star as his own future in the company looks increasingly uncertain. The story of what happened at All Out in September is a piece of wrestling folklore by now. Unhappy at several reports suggesting he had something to do with Colt Cabana’s diminished role in AEW following his own signing with the company, CM Punk lambasted several of his colleagues including company EVPs The Young Bucks at the post-show media scrum.
(Almost) 5-Star Match Reviews: Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle – WWE SmackDown, Sept. 16th, 2003
Few wrestling rivalries are as badass, alpha, or satisfying as Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar. Throughout 2003 these two put on great matches and helped make SmackDown the better of WWE’s two shows at the time. There was a much-appreciated realism to everything they did and they put the...
LA Knight Talks Short Run As Max Dupri And Why Current Persona Is Better For Him
LA Knight has opened up about his brief run as Max Dupri after he was called up to the WWE main roster. It’s been an interesting 2022 for LA Knight, who started the year on the NXT brand after a memorable feud with Cameron Grimes in 2021. Knight was...
Kurt Angle Is Glad He Wasn’t Part Of TNA’s Aces & Eights Stable
Kurt Angle is sounding off about how he was glad that he wasn’t a part of TNA’s Aces & Eights Stable due to having too many people in the group. There are two stables that TNA Wrestling fans remember the most fondly during the company’s best years. One of them was the Main Event Mafia group that Kurt Angle led with Sting, Scott Steiner, Kevin Nash and Booker T as the original members in the group. They started in 2008, had a very strong run and were brought back again because of it.
Bronson Reed Breaks Silence On WWE Return
Bronson Reed has issued his first public comment since he made his shocking return to WWE on Raw where he came to the rescue of The Miz. The Miz was in action against his rival Dexter Lumis on the December 19th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw in a “Winner Takes All” Ladder Match. There were two clear bags of money hanging above the ring and to win the match, you had to bring the bags of money down just like if it was a title or a Money in the Bank briefcase.
WWE Hall Of Famer Holds Home Invader At Gun Point
A WWE Hall of Famer has recounted the terrifying story of confronting a home intruder and having to hold them at gunpoint. Hacksaw Jim Duggan began his wrestling career in 1979 and made a name for himself in Mid-South Wrestling for much of the 1980s, before arriving in Duggan WWE in 1987. Duggan achieved a lot of success during his time there, including being part of the first-ever Survivor Series and winning the first Royal Rumble Match.
Huge Gimmick Match Being Planned For Royal Rumble 2023
The card for WWE Royal Rumble is already starting to take shape and, for 2023, the annual event is set to feature a huge gimmick match for the first time. The annual Royal Rumble is always one of the most anticipated Premium Live Events on the wrestling calendar and this year is no exception.
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
WWE Hall Of Famer Wrestles On AEW Dark (SPOILERS)
AEW Dark might be one of the company’s YouTube shows but there was plenty to keep an eye on at the most recent tapings with a WWE Hall of Famer in action. On Saturday, 17th of December the latest round of AEW Dark and Elevation tapings took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. As well as the usual mix of younger talent, the tapings saw former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, and even WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett in action.
Road Dogg Calls AJ Styles “One Of The Best Wrestlers I’ve Ever Seen”
AJ Styles has been praised heavily by a WWE Hall of Famer that used to work closely with him. In 2016, AJ Styles made his WWE at the Royal Rumble to a thunderous ovation. Styles joined WWE after working for TNA Wrestling for 11 years followed by a very successful run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Styles was a World Champion in TNA and NJPW, but there were fans that might have thought that would be tough to do in WWE.
Mandy Rose’s Massive Earnings Since WWE Firing Revealed
The absolutely incredible amount of money that Mandy Rose has raked in since being released by WWE has been revealed by her agent. Mandy Rose was released by WWE just one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13th episode of NXT. Rose held the championship for an incredible 413 days before her surprise loss to the 21-year-old challenger.
WWE Dream Match Took Place During Live Event
A never before seen dream match took place over the weekend at a WWE Live Event!. Fans who attend non-televised WWE Live Events often get to witness things not shown on television, and this weekend was no exception. At the December 17th live event in Moline, IL, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defended his title against AJ Styles in the first ever singles match between the two.
Evil Uno On The Future Of Dark Order – “Something Has To Change”
The Dark Order has been a staple of All Elite Wrestling since its infancy. Initially helmed by Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, the late, great Mr. Brodie Lee revealed himself as the group’s leader in early 2020, leading to additional members joining in the months thereafter. But throughout 2022,...
The John Report: The WWE Raw Deal 12/19/22 Review
This week’s WWE Raw featured Becky Lynch facing Bayley, a big ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, plus a whole lot more. It’s Christmas week. I’m a big Christmas guy. I went out Monday night with a few friends that are in town that I hadn’t seen in a long time. I wrote this on Tuesday morning.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Rusev Day Was Shut Down By Vince McMahon
The Rusev Day act was very popular in WWE, but the group was shut down by Vince McMahon, according to Road Dogg. Following several years on the WWE roster as a heel, former United States Champion Rusev (now known as Miro in AEW) became a popular act in WWE in 2018 as part of a small group called “Rusev Day.”
Liv Morgan On Being Only Person In The World To Hold Accomplishment Over Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan is proud of the fact that she was able to beat Ronda Rousey during the biggest moment of her WWE career. It has been an incredible year for Liv Morgan as a woman that went from being a plucky underdog who many people didn’t take seriously all the time to a Money in the Bank winner that became the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Not only that, but she beat one of the most dominant women’s wrestlers in WWE history.
WWE Raw Preview December 19
A look at some of the big matches that WWE is advertising for the December 19th edition of Monday Night Raw. Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Des Moines, Iowa is the last new episode of Raw this year. That’s because next week’s Raw is expected to be some sort of “Best of 2022” episode rather than a live or taped edition of the show.
