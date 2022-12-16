Bronson Reed has issued his first public comment since he made his shocking return to WWE on Raw where he came to the rescue of The Miz. The Miz was in action against his rival Dexter Lumis on the December 19th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw in a “Winner Takes All” Ladder Match. There were two clear bags of money hanging above the ring and to win the match, you had to bring the bags of money down just like if it was a title or a Money in the Bank briefcase.

6 HOURS AGO