Brighton, MI

whmi.com

Bids Being Reviewed For Howell City Hall Consolidation

A bid could be awarded in early January for a project to consolidate Howell City Hall. At Monday night’s Council meeting, City Manager Erv Suida stated they had a lot of interest with over 30 plan-holders and there was a full building for a walk-thru, which means they’ll likely get good competitive bids.
whmi.com

LCCC Gets Grant For "Be Our Guest Adult Day Service" Program

A local non-profit has received grant funds to support a program for individuals and families dealing with dementia and Alzheimer's, as well as other chronic health concerns. Livingston County Catholic Charities was selected to receive $24,670 in support of its Be Our Guest Adult Day Service Program from The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Livingston Dems Donate Nearly 10,000 Meals Through Gleaners

An annual food drive will ensure that many Livingston County families will have a brighter holiday season. The Livingston County Democratic Party’s annual food drive for Gleaners Community Food Bank ended Monday and resulted in the donation of checks, online donations, and non-perishable food - which translated into 9,766 meals.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI
whmi.com

Local Water Systems Receive Awards For Fluoridation Quality

Some local communities are again being recognized for optimal fluoridation in their public water supplies. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recognizing 69 public water systems that won a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the local water systems...
HOWELL, MI
WNEM

Student wins Flint's Got Talent

Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say

A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband

An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Muffled sound of death knell for a once real newspaper

Dec. 18, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. More sad news for a once high-quality community newspaper after the talented journalists, editors and photographers who for years have given their lifeblood and energy to keep it alive learned newspaper goliath Gannett has stopped printing papers in six area communities. Gannett, a Virginia based...
PLYMOUTH, MI
WNEM

Pedestrian killed in Flint Twp crash

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Flint Township Tuesday night. It happened about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Corunna Road and I-75. Lawayne Blakely, 41, of Flint, was crossing Corunna Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling...
FLINT, MI

