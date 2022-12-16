BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following an extensive search, Lehigh has named Kevin Cahill the 30th head football coach in program history. A coaching veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Cahill comes to Lehigh following 10 seasons at Yale University, where he was a member of the coaching staff for three Ivy League championship teams and oversaw one of the nation's top offensive units.

