ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighsports.com

Women's Cross Country Wraps Up Season with Annual Awards

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The women's cross country team presented its annual team awards to conclude the 2022 season. Lehigh finished fourth at the Patriot League Championships and 15th at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional. Senior Andrea Miller was presented Outstanding Athlete, which is presented to the student-athlete who makes the most...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Delaware Takes Control in Second Half and Defeats Lehigh 77-64

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team was defeated by Delaware 79-67 on Sunday afternoon at Stabler Arena. The Blue Hens improved to 6-4, while the Mountain Hawks dropped to 3-7. This was Lehigh's first game since Dec. 3 due to final exams. It was a back-and-forth first quarter....
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Kevin Cahill to Lead Lehigh Football Program

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following an extensive search, Lehigh has named Kevin Cahill the 30th head football coach in program history. A coaching veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Cahill comes to Lehigh following 10 seasons at Yale University, where he was a member of the coaching staff for three Ivy League championship teams and oversaw one of the nation's top offensive units.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy