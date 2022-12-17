Five Oregon State Beavers to watch vs. Florida

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (via Oregon State Football Twitter page)

The Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) and the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) will face off on Saturday afternoon in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.

Saturday’s matchup between the two will be the first between the two programs.

On one hand, Florida has had a lot of roster management to do with a number of players entering the transfer portal or declaring for the NFL Draft. The Gators will not look like they did even in their regular season finale against Florida State.

That isn’t exactly the case for the Beavers, who have only a handful of players missing this bowl game. With that, they’ll be near full strength when they meet UF on the gridiron.

Here are five Oregon State Beavers players to watch when they take on the Gators:

Quarterback Ben Gulbranson

2022 stats: 109-176 (61.9%), 1,290 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 4 rushing touchdowns

The Beavers offense doesn’t exactly depend on Gulbranson, but he will be the one starting under center against Florida. His job will be to simply manage the game and make a few big throws. Although he doesn’t throw often, he still completes over 60% of his passes, so it will be up to the Florida defensive back group to make pass breakups and force turnovers. It’s worth noting Gulbranson’s willingness to run, which he can do so behind a strong Beavers offensive line.

Running back Damien Martinez

2022 stats: 158 carries, 970 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 4 receptions, 61 yards

Martinez will garner much of the Florida defense’s attention on Saturday as he is the featured back of the OSU offense. The Beavers will look to a number of ball carriers, but the true freshman is the leader of the pack. He does a great job of waiting for his offensive line to open up holes, and then he explodes into them. Yards after contact is what makes Martinez a game changer. He consistently finds himself lowering his shoulder into opponents and finding another 5+ yards with the ball in his hand. The Florida defense has to be ready from simply a tackling standpoint, or Martinez will run the Gators back to Gainesville himself.

Wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison

2022 stats: 52 receptions, 604 yards, 4 receiving touchdowns

In his final season of eligibility, Harrison has made the most of it being OSU’s leading receiver in what is a limited passing attack. The FSU transfer has the ability to go up for a jump ball at 6-foot-1. His speed gives him a major advantage over defenders as he’s often making them miss or simply outrunning them. Although the Beavers will likely rely on their rushing attack, the Florida secondary will be kicking itself if they give up big plays to this guy.

Safety Kitan Oladapo

2022 stats: 75 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6 pass breakups

Flying around the field will be the OSU defense led by Kitan Oladapo. He can do a variety of things for the Beavers defense, which could pose some problems for Jack Miller III in his first career start. He’s going to find himself often in run support against the Gators’ two-headed rushing attack. This season, he’s improved the most in man coverage, and he might be matched up with Ricky Pearsall quite often on Saturday. Expect Oladapo to have a big impact in what could be his final collegiate game.

Cornerback Jaydon Grant

2022 stats: 60 total tackles, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Although he’s often in coverage on the outside, Grant is a headhunter. He’s constantly sniffing out the ball and making big hits in the open field. In coverage, he’ll be tasked with facing Xzavier Henderson or Caleb Douglas. It’s not going to be easy for either of them to gain much separation on Grant, and he’s going to contest every ball that comes his way. The OSU defense averages one interception per game, and Grant will be looking for another on Saturday in Las Vegas.

