Mississippi School of the Arts receives Pittman grant
The Mississippi School of the Arts announced today that it has been awarded a $100,000 matching grant from the Pittman Family Foundation. The Pittman brothers, Bob and Tom, were raised in Brookhaven and graduated from Brookhaven High School. Bob went on to be a visionary in the world of technology, arts, and entertainment as the CEO and co-founder of MTV: Music Television; the former President and Chief Operating Officer of America Online, Inc. (AOL); is co-founder, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia; and served as Chairman of the Board of the New York Public Theater and as a board member of the New York City Ballet. Tom was President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, has chaired the Mississippi Association of Grantmakers, serves on Entergy Mississippi‘s advisory board and as a Director of Mississippi Today. He was a charter board member for the DeSoto Arts Council.
Photos: Capitol police officers give back by serving at Stewpot this week
Officers and brass from the Capitol Police Department took time out this week to help serve at Stewpot in Jackson as a way of giving back for the holidays. Officials said serving and protecting doesn’t just involve policing the streets, it also includes caring for the community and those less fortunate. CPD officials said it’s a way to remember that service has many facets.
CMU Board Member One Of Three Arrested For Stealing Parts From Nissan Plant
According to WLBT, three people have been arrested for stealing parts from the Nissan Plant. One of those arrested was a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners. The suspects were identified as Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason. The three were arrested and charged with grand...
City of Canton Vehicle Stolen From Multipurpose Sports Complex
The Canton Police Department is looking for a vehicle stolen from the City of Canton Multipurpose Sports Complex. The pickup truck is navy blue and is a 2011 Nissan Titan, according to WLBT. It was stolen at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to Canton police, the thieves cut the lock...
Oxford Man Arrested For Two Counts Of Child Endangerment
On December 7th, the Oxford Police Department was called to a home with Child Protective Services. After investigation, 24-year-old Robert Harp, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Endangerment. Harp was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued...
Alleged hostage-taker dead after officer involved shooting at Walmart in Richland
The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister, of West Helena, Arkansas, according to WLBT. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. A suspect is dead in Richland after authorities said she took a hostage at Walmart and was shot by police. Multiple agencies converged at the store after what police were at first describing...
Jackson police make arrest in Woody Drive homicide
Jackson Police are investigating a homicide in the capital city. According to JPD, a shooting occurred in the 100 block of Woody Drive on Wednesday. When Precinct 1 officers arrived they observed a black female lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later identified as 30 year old Roquia Crawford.
Warren County Sheriff’s Department Looking For Suspects Who Burglarized Pharmacy
Tuesday morning at approximately 4:20 a.m. five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Pharmacy and committed a burglary. The suspects were last seen on video headed north on Hwy 61 on foot and a vehicle parked on the side of Hwy 61 North in the South bound lane before Culkin Bridge between 4:00 and 4:18 a.m.
Man Arrested For Felony DUI After Caught Speeding By Oxford Police
On December 19th, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle on Pat Patterson Parkway for speeding. After investigation, 40-year-old Bruce Cannon Jr., of Lafayette County was arrested for DUI 4th, which is a felony, after discovering that Cannon had three prior DUI convictions. Cannon was taken before a Lafayette County...
Weather Alert for Thursday: extreme cold heading in tonight
A long duration of cold weather rare for this time of year is expected from tonight Christmas morning. Temperatures as low as single digits in North Mississippi to teens farther south are expected. Across much of our region, temperatures will remain below freezing from late tonight through the morning hours on Christmas Day. In addition, strong and gusty north winds will result in wind chill readings below zero by Friday morning and in the single digits Saturday morning. Hypothermia will be likely with prolonged exposure, with frostbite being possible in 30 minutes or less in the extreme threat area. Damage to exposed pipes will be likely and water main breaks can be expected. Be sure family, neighbors, and pets have a warm place to stay.
Olive Branch Police Arrest Man For Shoplifting
On Friday, December 16, at approximately 7:01 PM, Olive Branch police officers responded to Academy Sports in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Officers apprehended one man, identified as Glenn Evans Shipp. The other unidentified person fled the scene. Officers were able to recover over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise the...
