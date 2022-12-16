The Mississippi School of the Arts announced today that it has been awarded a $100,000 matching grant from the Pittman Family Foundation. The Pittman brothers, Bob and Tom, were raised in Brookhaven and graduated from Brookhaven High School. Bob went on to be a visionary in the world of technology, arts, and entertainment as the CEO and co-founder of MTV: Music Television; the former President and Chief Operating Officer of America Online, Inc. (AOL); is co-founder, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia; and served as Chairman of the Board of the New York Public Theater and as a board member of the New York City Ballet. Tom was President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, has chaired the Mississippi Association of Grantmakers, serves on Entergy Mississippi‘s advisory board and as a Director of Mississippi Today. He was a charter board member for the DeSoto Arts Council.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO