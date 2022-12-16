Read full article on original website
Florence man arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing his mother
The Florence Police Department responded to a call where a mother was allegedly assaulted and robbed by her 35-year-old son in their home on Saturday afternoon.
wcbi.com
Itawamba County deputies arrest man for burglarizing church parsonage
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba County deputies made an arrest in a church parsonage break-in. Austin Ashley was charged with burglary of a dwelling. Investigators said they were called to the Antioch Church property on December 8. The home is located next to the church. Several church items...
Florence pair arrested, charged with stealing vehicle from Walmart
Two people were arrested in Florence Friday in connection to a vehicle stolen from the Walmart located on Hough Road.
WAFF
Two arrested in Killen Friday for stealing car
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Killen Friday for stealing a car from the Walmart on Hough Road. According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday and were able to identify the offender as Austin Bevis.
wcbi.com
NAPD, Crime Stoppers search for two men accused of money scams
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Albany Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are looking for a couple of accused scammers. The suspects are accused of using a quick change scam at the New Albany Walmart Friday afternoon. Surveillance caught these images while they purchased gift...
WBBJ
Police investigate bomb threat at south Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. — Customers were evacuated from a local store Monday afternoon following a potential threat. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in south Jackson at 12:30 p.m for a report of a bomb threat. Authorities say by the time officers arrived, the...
Rogersville man killed in crash involving three motorcycles
A crash involving three motorcycles on Alabama 207 claimed the life of a Rogersville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/16/22 – 12/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wcbi.com
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
radio7media.com
Florence Arrest Made from a 2021 Case Involving Fraud
AKALLI CARTER WAS ARRESTED TODAY, DECEMBER 16, 2022, FOR FELONY WARRANTS STEMMING FROM A 2021 CASE INVOLVING SEVERAL CHECKS DEPOSITED FRAUDULENTLY. OVER $16,000 WAS STOLEN FROM LISTERHILL CREDIT UNION. CARTER WAS RELEASED ON A $30,000 BOND.
Three killed, one critically injured when train collides with Mississippi family’s minivan
Three people were killed and another person critically injured after a train collided with a Mississippi family’s minivan Monday night. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. at a railroad crossing in the small town of Sherman. Officials from the Pontotoc County Coroner’s Office...
Mississippi sheriff: Deputies investigating driver impersonating cop, attempting to pull over drivers
North Mississippi officials are looking for an individual who is reportedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and attempting to pull over a driver with flashing lights. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a woman called 911 in Pontotoc County to report that driver in a white flashed their headlights and used blue lights to attempt to pull her over while she was driving on Highway 278 toward Oxford.
wtva.com
Three dead, child in critical condition following train collision in Sherman
SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a train collided with a vehicle in Sherman Monday night. Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins said it happened shortly before 6 p.m. on 3rd Avenue near Wild Bill’s. Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford...
radio7media.com
Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County
ON WEDNESDAY, RODNEY AND TAMERA RICKS WERE ARESTED FOR GRAND JURY WARRANTS FOR CHILD ABUSE IN FLORENCE. THE INCIDENTS OCCURRED BETWEEN APRIL AND AUGUST 2022. BOTH WERE CHARGED WITH TORTURE, WILLFUL ABUSE, OF A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE BY RESPONSIBLE PERSON. BOTH ARE BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $30,000 BOND.
wtva.com
Tupelo Cracker Barrel vandalized
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone knocked out windows at the Cracker Barrel in Tupelo. The restaurant had to turn away customers Thursday morning as a result. Employees would not say what happened. WTVA has reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for information.
tippahnews.com
Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
courieranywhere.com
Highway Patrol announces roadblock
The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it will be conducting a driving under the influence checkpoint on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on Tenn. 203, at the Horse Creek bridge in Hardin County. The THP describes impaired driving as a “serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
wtva.com
Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County rejected the same question on Tuesday.
