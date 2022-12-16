North Mississippi officials are looking for an individual who is reportedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and attempting to pull over a driver with flashing lights. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a woman called 911 in Pontotoc County to report that driver in a white flashed their headlights and used blue lights to attempt to pull her over while she was driving on Highway 278 toward Oxford.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO