Corinth, MS

WAFF

Two arrested in Killen Friday for stealing car

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Killen Friday for stealing a car from the Walmart on Hough Road. According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday and were able to identify the offender as Austin Bevis.
FLORENCE, AL
wcbi.com

NAPD, Crime Stoppers search for two men accused of money scams

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Albany Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are looking for a couple of accused scammers. The suspects are accused of using a quick change scam at the New Albany Walmart Friday afternoon. Surveillance caught these images while they purchased gift...
NEW ALBANY, MS
WBBJ

Police investigate bomb threat at south Jackson Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Customers were evacuated from a local store Monday afternoon following a potential threat. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in south Jackson at 12:30 p.m for a report of a bomb threat. Authorities say by the time officers arrived, the...
radio7media.com

Florence Arrest Made from a 2021 Case Involving Fraud

AKALLI CARTER WAS ARRESTED TODAY, DECEMBER 16, 2022, FOR FELONY WARRANTS STEMMING FROM A 2021 CASE INVOLVING SEVERAL CHECKS DEPOSITED FRAUDULENTLY. OVER $16,000 WAS STOLEN FROM LISTERHILL CREDIT UNION. CARTER WAS RELEASED ON A $30,000 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff: Deputies investigating driver impersonating cop, attempting to pull over drivers

North Mississippi officials are looking for an individual who is reportedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and attempting to pull over a driver with flashing lights. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a woman called 911 in Pontotoc County to report that driver in a white flashed their headlights and used blue lights to attempt to pull her over while she was driving on Highway 278 toward Oxford.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
radio7media.com

Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County

ON WEDNESDAY, RODNEY AND TAMERA RICKS WERE ARESTED FOR GRAND JURY WARRANTS FOR CHILD ABUSE IN FLORENCE. THE INCIDENTS OCCURRED BETWEEN APRIL AND AUGUST 2022. BOTH WERE CHARGED WITH TORTURE, WILLFUL ABUSE, OF A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE BY RESPONSIBLE PERSON. BOTH ARE BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $30,000 BOND.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Tupelo Cracker Barrel vandalized

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone knocked out windows at the Cracker Barrel in Tupelo. The restaurant had to turn away customers Thursday morning as a result. Employees would not say what happened. WTVA has reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for information.
TUPELO, MS
tippahnews.com

Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
RIPLEY, MS
courieranywhere.com

Highway Patrol announces roadblock

The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it will be conducting a driving under the influence checkpoint on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on Tenn. 203, at the Horse Creek bridge in Hardin County. The THP describes impaired driving as a “serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
TUPELO, MS

