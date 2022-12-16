Read full article on original website
Mel Hughes
4d ago
Why does NewsBreak keep tagging this as St Louis? This incident happened in Mississippi not Missouri.
WAPT
Woman shot to death on Woody Drive
JACKSON, Miss. — A 30-year-old woman was shot to death Monday on Woody Drive, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as Roqula Crawford, who was killed Monday. Jackson police officials said the investigation is wrapping up and they expect to release additional information...
One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
Man already in federal prison for Trooper Hopkins' death pleads guilty to murder
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The man already in prison in connection with the shooting death of Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday. Christopher R. Grant, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in St. Clair County circuit court Wednesday. He was sentenced to 37...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Teen Fatally Shot By Brother At Super 8 Motel
An 18-year-old Sullivan teen was fatally shot by her brother Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Super 8 Motel. The shooting occurred in a room at 12:26 a.m. Mateo Espino, 20, Park Hills, has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Espino pointed a gun at the victim, but did not believe it was loaded.
Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy
The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
Police: No charges filed against Mississippi daycare after police learn child intentionally drank hand sanitizer
A Mississippi daycare has been cleared of any wrongdoing in an incident involving a child ingesting hand sanitizer. Officials with the Brandon Police Department issued a news release about the incident on Monday. On Dec. 14, police responded to a call at the Kids Are Kids Learning Center on Lucjney...
Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance. Investigators...
Photos, video released of suspects who stalked victims in Mississippi Kroger, then shot them in parking lot
Photos and videos of a shooting in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store in Jackson have been released in hopes that the public can assist with identifying and capturing the suspects responsible for the incident,. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance with identifying and capturing...
Three suspects arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Mississippi grocery parking lot
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Jackson Kroger. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced on Twitter that three suspects, including the alleged shooter, have been taken into custody. Information on the suspects and the charges they face to be release shortly, Jones said.
Former Pam Hupp investigator charged with stalking corruption investigator
An exclusive FOX 2 report on a twist in the Pam Hupp investigation that no one saw coming.
Charges dropped against Mississippi murder suspect
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
KMOV
St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
KMOV
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Christmas is a special time of year for the Lohman family, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the December night in 2018 that changed their son’s life forever. In December 2018, investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say two-year-old Mason...
Body found on Castle Hill Drive in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death. The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are […]
Three arrested for shooting at Jackson Kroger
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the suspects as 20-year-old Lesean Robins, 18-year-old Ariel Royal and 20-year-old Jamarri Holley. Robins was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. […]
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
St. Louis police arrest carjacking suspect involved in chase
St. Louis Police are in pursuit of a carjacking suspect Monday morning.
2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
One teen dead, another injured. Mississippi police arrest one, looking for 3 juveniles connected to weekend shooting
Two teenagers were the victims of gun violence this weekend in Brookhaven, leaving one dead. At approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday, police received a call of gunshots at the City Park on Hartman Street behind Lipsey Middle School. Upon arrival, officers found two subjects, including one who appeared to have already succumbed to his wounds.
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
