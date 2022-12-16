ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Mel Hughes
4d ago

Why does NewsBreak keep tagging this as St Louis? This incident happened in Mississippi not Missouri.

WAPT

Woman shot to death on Woody Drive

JACKSON, Miss. — A 30-year-old woman was shot to death Monday on Woody Drive, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as Roqula Crawford, who was killed Monday. Jackson police officials said the investigation is wrapping up and they expect to release additional information...
WJTV 12

One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
RICHLAND, MS
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Teen Fatally Shot By Brother At Super 8 Motel

An 18-year-old Sullivan teen was fatally shot by her brother Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Super 8 Motel. The shooting occurred in a room at 12:26 a.m. Mateo Espino, 20, Park Hills, has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Espino pointed a gun at the victim, but did not believe it was loaded.
SULLIVAN, MO
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Charges dropped against Mississippi murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
KMOV

St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WJTV 12

Body found on Castle Hill Drive in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death. The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested for shooting at Jackson Kroger

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the suspects as 20-year-old Lesean Robins, 18-year-old Ariel Royal and 20-year-old Jamarri Holley. Robins was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

One teen dead, another injured. Mississippi police arrest one, looking for 3 juveniles connected to weekend shooting

Two teenagers were the victims of gun violence this weekend in Brookhaven, leaving one dead. At approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday, police received a call of gunshots at the City Park on Hartman Street behind Lipsey Middle School. Upon arrival, officers found two subjects, including one who appeared to have already succumbed to his wounds.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
mymoinfo.com

Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies

(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
POTOSI, MO

