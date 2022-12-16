Read full article on original website
Police: No charges filed against Mississippi daycare after police learn child intentionally drank hand sanitizer
A Mississippi daycare has been cleared of any wrongdoing in an incident involving a child ingesting hand sanitizer. Officials with the Brandon Police Department issued a news release about the incident on Monday. On Dec. 14, police responded to a call at the Kids Are Kids Learning Center on Lucjney...
WLBT
Warren Co. deputies searching for five suspects involved in early morning drug store burglary
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County sheriff’s deputies are searching for five masked suspects they say broke into a pharmacy Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 a.m. at the Helping Hand Pharmacy. Deputies were on the scene within minutes, but the suspects had already fled the...
Charges dropped against Mississippi murder suspect
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
kicks96news.com
Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
breezynews.com
Carthage Police Department Searching for Burglar
Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar (pictured) threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole money and other items from the restaurant and left.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pearl Police Searching For Man Wanted For Escape And Grand Larceny
Darron Nathaniel Pointer is wanted by the Pearl Police Department. He is a white male who is 21-years-old and is 5’10” tall. He weighs about 185 pounds. Pointer is wanted for escape and Grand Larceny. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Pearl...
One teen dead, another injured. Mississippi police arrest one, looking for 3 juveniles connected to weekend shooting
Two teenagers were the victims of gun violence this weekend in Brookhaven, leaving one dead. At approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday, police received a call of gunshots at the City Park on Hartman Street behind Lipsey Middle School. Upon arrival, officers found two subjects, including one who appeared to have already succumbed to his wounds.
WAPT
Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside Kroger on I-55 in Jackson. It happened Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were taken to UMMC...
darkhorsepressnow.com
One dead, one injured in weekend drive-by in Brookhaven, juvenile in custody
Brookhaven police are reportedly investigating a homicide that took place in the Homeseekers’ Paradise over the weekend. Law enforcement officials say a juvenile is in custody Monday after a shooting Saturday left one dead and one injured. The incident reportedly took place around 7:30 p.m. at Lipsey Park. Deputy...
WLBT
Two people shot at I-55 N Kroger; suspect on the loose
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being shot at the I-55 North Kroger Sunday night. Meanwhile, a suspect is still on the loose. Jones said the suspect “fled on foot and possibly...
WLBT
Surveillance shows suspect fired multiple shots into vehicle in Kroger parking lot before fleeing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surveillance video released by Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones sheds more light on the Sunday night shooting at the I-55 North Kroger in Jackson. A suspect wearing a light and dark-colored coat appears to fire multiple shots into a sedan in the grocery store’s parking lot before he flees outside of the camera’s view.
WLBT
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with stealing parts from the Nissan Plant, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners. Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason were arrested and charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing after Madison County...
Man shot, killed outside Hazlehurst pool hall
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting outside a Hazlehurst pool hall on Saturday, December 17. Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened just before 12:00 a.m. outside of Tootsie’s Spot Pool Hall at 513 Monticello Street. He said Joaquin Miller, 43, had been […]
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, December 19
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and...
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
vicksburgnews.com
VPD’s Bobby Jones promoted to lieutenant
The Vicksburg Police Department has promoted Bobby Jones from sergeant to lieutenant. Jones, a 22-year veteran with the VPD, has served the Vicksburg community proudly ever since joining the VPD in the year 2000. In 2009, he received the Buckle-Up For Life Award, when he was among the top officers...
WLBT
A community forum focuses on claims of mistreatment by Capitol Police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Serious claims and concerns about Capitol Police officers and their treatment of Jackson residents were made at a community forum Monday night at a Jackson church. Family members of 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis, who was shot by Capitol Police in September and died a few days later,...
Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
Jackson neighbors express concerns about Capitol police during forum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a community forum Monday night, Jackson city leaders and community members sat down to discuss their biggest complaints and concerns about the Capitol Police Department. The forum was held at New Jerusalem Church with one main topics of discussion, Capitol police. “We are not against the Capitol police. We are […]
