Jackson, MS

MyArkLaMiss

Charges dropped against Mississippi murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Carthage Police Department Searching for Burglar

Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar (pictured) threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole money and other items from the restaurant and left.
CARTHAGE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pearl Police Searching For Man Wanted For Escape And Grand Larceny

Darron Nathaniel Pointer is wanted by the Pearl Police Department. He is a white male who is 21-years-old and is 5’10” tall. He weighs about 185 pounds. Pointer is wanted for escape and Grand Larceny. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Pearl...
PEARL, MS
Magnolia State Live

One teen dead, another injured. Mississippi police arrest one, looking for 3 juveniles connected to weekend shooting

Two teenagers were the victims of gun violence this weekend in Brookhaven, leaving one dead. At approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday, police received a call of gunshots at the City Park on Hartman Street behind Lipsey Middle School. Upon arrival, officers found two subjects, including one who appeared to have already succumbed to his wounds.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside Kroger on I-55 in Jackson. It happened Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were taken to UMMC...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

One dead, one injured in weekend drive-by in Brookhaven, juvenile in custody

Brookhaven police are reportedly investigating a homicide that took place in the Homeseekers’ Paradise over the weekend. Law enforcement officials say a juvenile is in custody Monday after a shooting Saturday left one dead and one injured. The incident reportedly took place around 7:30 p.m. at Lipsey Park. Deputy...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Two people shot at I-55 N Kroger; suspect on the loose

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being shot at the I-55 North Kroger Sunday night. Meanwhile, a suspect is still on the loose. Jones said the suspect “fled on foot and possibly...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed outside Hazlehurst pool hall

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting outside a Hazlehurst pool hall on Saturday, December 17. Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened just before 12:00 a.m. outside of Tootsie’s Spot Pool Hall at 513 Monticello Street. He said Joaquin Miller, 43, had been […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, December 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and...
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

VPD’s Bobby Jones promoted to lieutenant

The Vicksburg Police Department has promoted Bobby Jones from sergeant to lieutenant. Jones, a 22-year veteran with the VPD, has served the Vicksburg community proudly ever since joining the VPD in the year 2000. In 2009, he received the Buckle-Up For Life Award, when he was among the top officers...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

A community forum focuses on claims of mistreatment by Capitol Police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Serious claims and concerns about Capitol Police officers and their treatment of Jackson residents were made at a community forum Monday night at a Jackson church. Family members of 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis, who was shot by Capitol Police in September and died a few days later,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
CBS 42

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors express concerns about Capitol police during forum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a community forum Monday night, Jackson city leaders and community members sat down to discuss their biggest complaints and concerns about the Capitol Police Department. The forum was held at New Jerusalem Church with one main topics of discussion, Capitol police. “We are not against the Capitol police. We are […]
JACKSON, MS

