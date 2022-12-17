Read full article on original website
Image Transformation: Everything You Need to Know
Sometimes, we must increase picture resolution or require a specific image transformation. These kinds of activities are possible by using image transformation techniques. We know that technology is making advancements daily, and image processing is one of them. Whether we extract or enhance information from an image, image processing techniques...
Low-Code Software Engineering: 7 Things to Know
"Nearly everyone working in tech has an opinion about low and no code tools." - Katrina Dene, Director of Communications, StackOverflow. Does Low-Code Lead To More Or Less Spaghetti Code?. The debate about low-code is in full swing with developers from all backgrounds weighing in. What's your take? Does low-code...
Here's How You Could Become a High Demand Blockchain Developer
With the growing popularity of blockchain technology in recent years, there is a significant need for knowledgeable developers who can deal with this technology. This post is for you if you want to discover how to become a hot cake blockchain developer. This article will examine the fundamental abilities and information needed to establish a solid foundation for blockchain development.
Developing Effective Cybersecurity on a Tight Budget
We didn’t build the World Wide Web on fundamentally secure technology. As a result, with each passing year, the internet becomes an incrementally more hostile place to do business – especially small business. Here’s how to protect yourself on a budget. 1. Study Existing Resources. As many...
Regardless of Their Size, Any Business Can Be a Victim of a Ransomware Attack
On Friday 21st November at 6:15am On IT received a call from one of their largest clients explaining that they had been a victim of a cyber attack. The company which operates across 3 sites had been hit with a ransomware attack asking for $270,000 in order to retrieve their data that was locked behind an encryption wall.
How to Stream Real-Time Heart Rate with WebSockets
We developed an API that makes it easy to stream heart rate data from wearables and sensors and realized that there’s very little guidance on how to use WebSockets, so here’s a brief guide:. First of all, WebSockets is a technology for bidirectional, real-time communication between a web...
Meet Clockwise Software
Hello! :) We are Clockwise Software - a Ukrainian JavaScript development company with a head office in Dnipro. We have broad experience working with various projects for different industries. Our main principle is not just to create software solutions but shape them for the specific needs of each of our clients.
The Story of Microsoft Buyouts: Why the FTC Won’t Let Them Acquire Activision
Microsoft's acquisition history dates back to July 30, 1987, when it made its. Forethought was a computer software company founded in 1983. The company developed a computer program best known as Microsoft PowerPoint today. Ten years later, Microsoft merged Hotmail into its MSN group of services after purchasing Hotmail.com for.
5 Ways Content Marketing Benefits SaaS Companies
The software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade. On average,. in 2022, up from an average of 110 apps in 2021 (an 18% increase). Given the impressive growth in recent years, the. is expected to reach $195 billion in 2023. Notwithstanding the market growth, SaaS startups...
The Archethic Mainnet Has Officially Been Launched
THE ARCHETHIC GROUP LAUNCHES ITS BLOCKCHAIN AND INCLUDES A 31st ARTICLE IN THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS. Archethic, a Franco-Luxembourg technology group that is building the foundations of a trusted universal internet, launched its eponymous blockchain "Archethic" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Inspired by the values of universalism integrated into the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Archethic's team decided to include it in the genesis block of this blockchain.
The Noonification: Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate (12/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Inheritance vs Composition: Using a Role-Playing Game in JavaScript...
How to Deploy Flutter Web App
As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.
The Role of Endpoint Detection and Response Security in Today's Corporate World
There is a lot of flux in the business and threat environments. Businesses are jumping on the bandwagon of new technology to boost output, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and provide greater autonomy to workers. The security mechanisms organizations have put in place to protect their infrastructure, data, personnel, and bottom...
Is Shopify Oxygen Hydrogen Right for Your ECommerce Business?
What are the most common challenges when building an e-commerce system on Shopify? Let's start with standard Shopify theme templates. The fundamental and most significant issue is that Liquid is a template language, making it challenging to develop. Custom databases, complex logic, and third-party service requests are impossible. Furthermore, when developers think about frameworks like Ruby on Rails, or Django, Liquid is a View layer. The developer has no direct access to the controllers and models that have been predetermined.
Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art
Electronic waste is toxic and not biodegradable, so it poses a huge threat to the environment when not recycled properly. Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. When asked about her favourite thing when new customers see her products, Amanda explained, "It's so cool because...
From CCPA to CPRA: 5 Actionable Steps Every Business Should Follow
On January 1, 2023, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) will formally come into effect and replace the existing California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). For businesses, this means a laborious process of revising and assessing current data policies and practices to ensure compliance with the upcoming law. The CPRA represents...
Benefits of Using WebAssembly for Your Applications
At the moment, web developers typically use JavaScript (JS) to write the front-end of web applications. Or they resort to a language like TypeScript, which they must compile to JS before a browser can execute it. Unlike TypeScript, JS is a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard along with HTML and CSS.
How to Perform a Smart Contract Audit
Interested to know more about how auditors perform a smart contract audit?. Smart contract technology has always been a boon for people. But on the flip side, technology also paves the way for numerous issues, properly auditing them being one of the most crucial ones. When all the contracts are...
How to Read Image Sizes and Dimensions with Alpine.js
It's been a few weeks since I've done this, but while looking at my new stats, I saw one of my old Vue.js posts getting some activity: Reading Image Sizes and Dimensions with Vue.js. In that blog post, I showed how to take a user-selected file and check the file size and dimensions of an image. As I've been slowly going through my Vue.js posts and creating Aline.js versions, I thought this would be a perfect fit.
3 Easy Ways to Share Your Location on an iPhone
If you have ever gone out to meet a friend at some location unfamiliar to you and you did not have their correct address, you would perhaps find it valuable to be able to communicate your exact location to them with or without the details. This is precisely what an...
