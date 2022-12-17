As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.

