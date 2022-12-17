ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

patriot46097
5d ago

I run the same area. Im gonna honk and wave at these things in my big ol diesel pete while they are dead on the side of 127 in 0* temps

john
5d ago

Come to the upper peninsula or northern Michigan where it actually gets cold.

Chris Dragun
4d ago

please never save any of these electric motorists lets them freeze to death for their support and destruction every hard worker worked for not these radio controlled cars that are junk

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Driving Will Be ‘Hazardous’ in These Areas This Weekend

Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Shipwreck at the Bottom of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan

Let’s face it…even though it pales in comparison to our five Great Lakes, I still think Lake Saint Clair should be the sixth one…or at least an honorary member. And, like all the other five, Lake Saint Clair has its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats. With 430 square miles of water, the lake was a main passageway for cargo ships on their way thru the other Great Lakes. So it only stands to reason the lake should have its fair share of sunken vessels. And it does.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why

Dearborn-based apparel firm Carhartt plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn with an average $43 hourly wage, rather than in Kentucky or Mexico, with help from a recently approved state grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt has been approved for a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to assist with an anticipated $4.65 million capital investment at its Dearborn campus, which is expected to result in the new hiring. ...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Some Buick dealers take buyouts rather than big EV investment

General Motors appears to be getting some takers on its offer to buy out Buick dealers who don't want to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in adding electric vehicle chargers and other tools needed to sell and service electric vehicles as the brand transitions to all-electric by 2030. But just how many remains unclear. A GM spokesman declined to comment on the number, if any, of its nearly 2,000 Buick dealerships across the country opting...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Consumers Energy considering future of 13 dams in Michigan

The future of 13 hydro-electric dams in Michigan is under review. Consumers Energy operates power-producing dams along the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers. The federal hydro-dam licenses will start expiring in 2034. Terry Dedoes, a Consumers spokesman, said the dams produce about one percent of the utility’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces More Extra Food Assistance Payments

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in December to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

MDOT fails to ensure quality of gravel used in Michigan road projects, audit shows

LANSING — An audit released Wednesday identifies significant quality control problems related to the gravel the Michigan Department of Transportation uses to build and repair roads. The state road agency often did not document that it completed required testing to ensure the gravel met specifications and also failed to perform required inspections on laboratories used to carry out the testing, according to the report from Michigan Auditor General Doug Ringler. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Palisades nuclear plant owners will try again to reopen Michigan plant

The feds denied Holtec International’s first bid for money to reopen the Palisades nuclear plant. Citing Michigan’s need for clean reliable energy, Holtec plans to try again. Anti-nuclear groups oppose the move, citing safety concerns. After the federal government denied its request for money to reopen the Palisades...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Graceland May Be Top Historical Home But Michigan Has One In The Top 3

The most visited historic home for the holidays in America has long been the former home of Elvis Presley, but there is one Michigan home that is closing in on that title. Graceland is the former home of "The King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and as long as I can remember, it has definitely been one of the most famous homes to visit in the entire United States. Graceland is officially the most visited historic home in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

EDITOR’S LETTER: A breath of fresh air

This letter appears at the start of the 2023 Crystal Ball edition of MiBiz. f you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you. That phrase, translated from Latin, forms Michigan’s state motto, and may as well serve as a call to action for the state’s more than 10 million residents and the millions who visit here each year.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit Christmas snowstorm timeline: when to expect blizzard conditions

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A dangerous snowstorm is blowing into Southeast Michigan this Christmas weekend and it will make travel extremely hazardous while possibly knocking out power throughout the area. The storm will bring blizzard conditions and will likely be classified as such. In order to get that distinction, it...
DETROIT, MI

