FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Master of Light’ Prints for Sale
Artist George Anthony Morton, whose work was first shown in Sag Harbor at the Grenning Gallery in February 2017, shared his path in the HBO documentary film “Master of Light”... more. Oscar Molina Gallery in Southampton is presenting “Paton Miller: Around the World in 40 Paintings, ... by...
Paton Miller Goes Around the World
Oscar Molina Gallery in Southampton is presenting “Paton Miller: Around the World in 40 Paintings, Part II,” a fresh selection of the artist’s works to complete the artistic journey. An... more. Emma Walton Hamilton by the Book(s) Any way you look at it, this has been quite...
‘Space Oddity’ At Suffolk Theater
On January 6, David Bowie is coming to Riverhead’s Suffolk Theater in a most peculiar way. “Space Oddity” is a live, theatrically-staged, multi-media spectacle that transports audiences on a musical... more. Virtual Reality is coming to The Church! On Thursday, January 12, at 4 p.m., students ages...
Martha Stotzky Joins Parrish Art Museum
Parrish Art Museum Executive Director Monica Ramirez-Montagut has announced that Martha Stotzky joined the Parrish as Deputy Director of Arts Education on December 19. Stotzky brings extensive experience developing and... more. Oscar Molina Gallery in Southampton is presenting “Paton Miller: Around the World in 40 Paintings, ... 21 Dec 2022...
Spicing Up Valentine’s Day with David Dean Bottrell
Bay Street Theater will present “David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show” on its stage on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m. in celebration of Valentine’s Day weekend. Written... more. Virtual Reality is coming to The Church! On Thursday, January 12, at 4 p.m., students ages...
Zoom Talk with the Curators of a Seneca Exhibition at Ma’s House
Ma’s House, the communal art space based on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in Southampton, is currently hosting an exhibition from the Seneca Nation’s Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center. Co-curated by Jocelyn Jones... more. Virtual Reality is coming to The Church! On Thursday, January 12, at 4 p.m.,...
Broadway Ready
Kudos to the Southampton School District. I was lucky enough to be at opening night to see “Beauty and the Beast,” starring the fifth grade. As a retired teacher and as a frequent Broadway theater audience member, I was amazed and thrilled to see this production. The casts...
Offensive Sound
Thank you to the Southampton Village Board for banning gasoline leaf blowers during the summer months. Now that fall and winter cleanup is upon us, one wonders why local year-round residents of our village must listen to the offensive, soul-wrenching sound of gasoline leaf blowers all day long. Landscapers already own electric leaf blowers.
Priceless Gift
Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Krismasi Njema, Joyeux Noël, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa!. In any and all languages, it’s a wonderful time of the year. To be joyous. To be thankful. To be blessed and to be a blessing. We all have a gift — it’s a gift called...
Church, Chamber Partner To Present Indoor Winter Market in Westhampton Beach
The goal of building a parish hall is to welcome the community in, according to Pastor Chris Jubinski and warden Diane Stewart of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Main Street... more. The East End has lost a fierce advocate for justice and community. Sister Margaret Rose ... by Denise...
Sr. Margaret Smyth, a Fierce Advocate for Justice, Dies at Age 83
The East End has lost a fierce advocate for justice and community. Sister Margaret Rose Smyth, who ran the North Fork Spanish Apostolate for more than 20 years, died at her home in Riverhead. She was 83 years old. Sr. Margaret, a member of the Sisters of St. Dominic of...
Pay Attention
I was recently invited to a holiday party asking that guests bring toys for a charity event. I went to Kmart in Bridgehampton — and was shocked at seeing an entire aisle (20 feet long and 8 feet high) devoted to toy assault rifles. These toys had names like Shockwave, Crusher, The Finisher and Rival, which featured a quick-loading magazine.
Space for Living
The Sag Harbor School District’s push for community acceptance of a proposed athletic field on the vacant lots on Marsden Street is manipulative and greedy. The fact that the Teachers Association is chiming in now to throw their support behind this effort is ironic [“Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase,” 27east.com, December 14]. Most teachers live west of Sag Harbor and perhaps do not understand the residential neighborhood that the school happens to be located within.
Westhampton Beach Senior Gavin Vander Schaaf Courageous on and off the Court
Gavin Vander Schaaf was 7 years old when he woke up one morning and couldn’t get out of bed. He knew he’d rise with the usual headache, soreness, the pins... more. At the end of last season, at his team’s award dinner, after just missing out ... 9 Nov 2022 by Drew Budd.
Sagaponack Estate Sells for $6.45 Million
A custom-built 1.1-acre Sagaponack estate at the end of a long private driveway with a 6,420-square-foot residence that has a light-filled open floor plan has sold for $6.45 million. At... more. A pair of adjoining properties in the estate section of Southampton Village sold this fall for $40 million total...
Junta in Sag Harbor
In a recent letter to Sag Harbor officials, I asked that there be open dialogue and outreach around the acquisition of the Marsden properties before the school went to a vote on acquisition. The board demurred, and the vote carried, albeit with substantial voter opposition. Now the School Board has...
Southampton Village Board Troubled by Concern Housing Project and SCWA Reversal on Sewage
In a 1995 letter, the Suffolk County Water Authority cautioned the builders of the sewage treatment plant at the then-Payton Lane Nursing Home against expanding or adding any beds, due... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were called to a Hampton Road shop on December 13. Responding to the...
Fire Closing County Road 39
A structure fire at 1435 County Road 39 in Tuckahoe closed the road in both directions from Tuckahoe Road to Shrubland Road on Tuesday afternoon. Southampton Town Police reported the... more. The goal of building a parish hall is to welcome the community in, according to ... by Kitty Merrill.
Sag Harbor ZBA Hears Schiavoni Building Permit Case
Only the presence of a police officer in the back of the nearly empty meeting room provided any hint that fireworks had been anticipated when the Sag Harbor Zoning Board... more. SAG HARBOR — Erik E. Thompson, 39, of Sag Harbor, was arrested by Village Police on December 15, at...
Community News, December 22
For 51 weeks, a print edition of this newspaper has hit the stands, and made its way to our website with many stories highlighted on our social media. So next... more. The kingfisher is perched about a foot above the water on a wooden post, part of an old row of pilings that I have never seen before. Previously, the eroded structure was beneath the pond’s surface, and the water level was nearly always high enough conceal it. Then, the kingfisher would have perched closer to shore, in the outreach branches of some dying tree. From here, the patient bird peered down into the clear, clean freshwater and waited for a fish to wander near. I have visited these ponds my entire life. As children, my brother and I rode our ... 13 Dec 2022 by Marilee Foster.
