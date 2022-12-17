A Hollywood producer’s stunning Southampton manse was completely destroyed in a blaze early Friday, officials said. The inferno broke out just before 12:24 a.m. at the Long Island estate of Oren Aviv, who has produced such flicks as “National Treasure,” authorities said. The blaze was under control within 30 minutes — but the “house was 100% a loss,” fire spokesman Chris Brenner said. No one was at the mansion, where construction was being done, when the fire started, according to officials. Previous 1 of 8 Next Property records show the home was purchased by Aviv in June, when the 2.7 acre property was listed for about $6.5 million, according to Zillow. Brenner said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by local fire marshals. No injuries were reported.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO