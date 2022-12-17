Read full article on original website
‘Ohio State Murders’ Review: Audra McDonald Stuns in Adrienne Kennedy’s Long-Awaited Broadway Debut
It may be easy to take for granted that Audra McDonald, with six Tony Awards to her name, is capable of performances that creep delicately into your psyche and rattle around there as if clearing bats from its darkest recesses. A meticulous cartographer of the heart and mind, she charts human interiors that feel previously unknown, or, in the case of “Ohio State Murders,” which opened on Broadway Thursday night, unimaginable before she brings them to life. That makes a kindred and celestial pairing of her and the playwright Adrienne Kennedy, debuting on Broadway at the age of 91 in the...
tvinsider.com
‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 3 Trailer: Forest Whitaker Rules, Whoopi Goldberg Returns (VIDEO)
Bumpy Johnson’s Harlem territory is under threat from the Italian crime families in the Godfather of Harlem Season 3 trailer, which TV Insider exclusively premieres above. Starring Forest Whitaker (Andor) as the infamous mobster, the third season of the lauded gangster epic will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.
Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
‘A Christmas Story’s Zack Ward Reveals Why It Took Almost 40 Years To Reprise The Role Of Scut Farkus (Exclusive)
It has been nearly four decades since Zack Ward made history as the quintessential yellow-eyed bully Scut Farkus in the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Story. The award-winning actor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife to explain why it took some time before he reprised his role in the new A Christmas Story Christmas out now on HBO Max.
tvinsider.com
A New ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Emancipation,’ On and Off Stage with Idina Menzel, ‘Fire’ Rescue Trauma, HBO Revives ‘Walls’
In another busy Friday in the streaming world, Netflix presents Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, Will Smith’s grueling Emancipation arrives on Apple TV+ and Idina Menzel takes fans on the road and onto the Madison Square Garden stage in a Disney+ special. Fire Country’s midseason finale brings back tragic memories for a firefighter. After nearly 20 years, HBO re-airs its Emmy-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, dramatizing stories about abortion in three different decades.
New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Has Already Landed A Major TV Followup
Ryan Eggold is following the end of New Amsterdam with a new project that definitely isn't a medical drama.
Movie producer Oren Aviv’s Southampton mansion destroyed by fire
A Hollywood producer’s stunning Southampton manse was completely destroyed in a blaze early Friday, officials said. The inferno broke out just before 12:24 a.m. at the Long Island estate of Oren Aviv, who has produced such flicks as “National Treasure,” authorities said. The blaze was under control within 30 minutes — but the “house was 100% a loss,” fire spokesman Chris Brenner said. No one was at the mansion, where construction was being done, when the fire started, according to officials. Previous 1 of 8 Next Property records show the home was purchased by Aviv in June, when the 2.7 acre property was listed for about $6.5 million, according to Zillow. Brenner said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by local fire marshals. No injuries were reported.
Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed returns as Mr Swallow – and he’s not just for Christmas
Any assessment of the best character acts of recent years – Colin Hoult’s Anna Mann, Zoë Coombs Marr’s Dave, Ciarán Dowd’s Don Rodolfo – must include in its top tier Mr Swallow, the excitable alter ego of comedian Nick Mohammed. For years, the character has operated in “best kept secret” territory for comedygoers, with his bumptious, boffin-ish solo shows alternating with stage spectaculars – about Houdini, Dracula and so on – co-starring put-upon sidekicks Jonathan and Mr Goldsworth. Now, two new shows featuring the character are upon us: A Christmas Carol-ish, in which the no-filter northern impresario gives us his take on Dickens, Santa and festive tradition; and The Very Best and Worst of Mr Swallow, touring from March.
Daily Beast
In ‘Something From Tiffany’s,’ Zoey Deutch Is Christmas Rom-Com Royalty
Zoey Deutch has only starred in one proper romantic comedy—unless you count the fleeting romance at the end of Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!!—which is, undoubtedly, a complete oversight by the film industry. Back in 2018 (scarily, half a decade ago), the bubbly actress appeared in Set It Up, a buoyant enemies-to-lovers story from Netflix that frequently appears on best of rom-com lists. But after that, nothing. She’s starred in a handful of comedies (Why Him? and Not Okay)—but no rom-coms.
Regret, Reward, and Redemption in the New Merrily We Roll Along
Forty-one years ago this fall, Merrily We Roll Along, a musical adaptation of George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart’s somewhat obscure 1934 stage play of the same name, opened at the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon) on West 52nd Street. Directed by Hal Prince, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, it represented the triad’s first collaboration since Company a decade earlier—a work that, after its own premiere at the Alvin, wracked up a record-setting 14 Tony nominations and effectively changed musical theater forever.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Gets Sendoff At New York’s Museum Of Modern Art Before Netflix Premiere And Exhibition Opening
Capping a 15-year process to reach the screen, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on Friday after a limited theatrical run. The writer/producer/director appeared with co-director Mark Gustafson, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and others in the cast and crew Tuesday night at the film’s New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art. In addition to the film, which world premiered in October at the BFI London Film Festival, the event offered an early look at Crafting Pinocchio, an exhibition scheduled to open Sunday at MoMA and remain on view through next April. “We wanted to push the boundaries of stop-motion,”...
Harper's Bazaar
Sarah Hoover Is Reinventing the Renaissance Woman in Cartoon-Pink Chanel
Thirty-two inches below the collarbone: That is the length that Sarah Hoover gets all her clothes hemmed. “I do it to my nightgowns too,” she tells me. This glamorous detail feels like a natural extension of her overall sensibility. On evenings out at art openings, society galas, or fashion dinners, she will pair her miniskirts with heels that make her a solid six feet tall.
