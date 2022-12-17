Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bruce Prichard Talks Carlito Not Reaching His Potential In WWE
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. During it, the WWE official recalled Carlito seeking his release but talking him into staying and how he didn’t reach his potential in the company. “Well, we didn’t want to lose Carlito. I think that he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Referee Thinks WWE Needs To Hit A Home Run With SmackDown Storyline
During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his latest take, which was about the storyline involving Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Last week on SmackDown, Knight attacked Wyatt, only for Uncle Howdy to walk out and laugh at him. Korderas thinks WWE needs to hit a home run with this feud.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Big Return Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, is reportedly headed back to WWE imminently. There have been rumors on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wanting to bring the former NXT North American Champion back to the company, but word now from Fightful Select is that talent believe he is headed back soon, with one source saying he could be back with WWE imminently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bronson Reed Makes WWE Return on Tonight’s RAW
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) has returned to the company. Tonight’s RAW featured the Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, with two bags of money hanging high above the ring. Lumis was accompanied to the ring by Johnny Gargano. The finish to the match came after Miz took Gargano out at ringside. He ended up climbing for the money but Lumis pulled him off. Lumis went to climb but Reed made his surprise return, pulling Lumis off and leveling him with a running splash.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Planning To Retire When His AEW Contract Expires
On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his future with AEW and his son, Brock. Here are the highlights:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak...
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF Feature In New AEW Fight Forever Trailer, MJF Comments
AEW World Champion MJF is featured in a new spotlight trailer for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. As seen below, AEW has released a new trailer for Fight Forever that features clips of “The Salt of The Earth” in action. MJF tweeted the trailer and wrote,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Matches Set for the First WWE RAW of 2023
Two big matches have been revealed for the first WWE RAW of 2023. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Bliss claimed she didn’t know what happened last...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Talks Segment With The Acclaimed From Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett still has his fingers on the pulse of the pro-wrestling universe. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development spoke about the segment he had with The Acclaimed on last week’s Dynamite, where Double-J, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh attacked the champs and left them laid out after a guitar smash over the noggin. This conversation happened on his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast and included Jarret’s thoughts on the crowd reaction. Here is what he had to say:
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for This Week’s Taped Episode
Wednesday’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 705,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 5.86% from last week’s 666,000 viewers for the post-Deadline show. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 17.64% from...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs. Gunn Club. Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a no DQ match (match...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Becky Lynch In Action, Tag Team Match, Winner Takes All, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as the Road to Royal Rumble continues. RAW will feature Becky Lynch’s first singles match since the loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam as she faces Bayley. The show will be headlined by the Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: The New Day’s First Title Defense, Women’s Tag Team Titles on the Line, More
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoilers to air tonight. Be sure to join us for live coverage of the taped NXT broadcast at 8pm ET. Below is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s show:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi Rey. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on When a Former WWE Star Will Debut on Impact Wrestling
Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. A new report from PWInsider confirms that Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. His debut for the company is scheduled to air on AXS in January.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,877 tickets and there are 1,145 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs....
Comments / 0