Read full article on original website
Related
Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win
Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
Why Bills’ Sean McDermott almost let air out of Josh Allen’s car tires after win over Dolphins
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills all the way down to the Miami Dolphins’ 4-yard line with eight seconds left before halftime on Saturday night. Allen had a fresh set of downs and probably had two shots to try for six points, but when he went back to pass his instincts took over. He started all the way to his left and worked back across the field through several progressions before deciding to escape the pocket.
Former Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ends Brief Retirement
Former Bucs' wideout, Cole Beasley, has found a new home after coming out of retirement.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel responds to fans throwing snowballs on field during Bills game
“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads.”
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Here’s what Bill Belichick told Patriots after Sunday’s devastating loss
LAS VEGAS – This was the type of loss that could divide a team. Bill Belichick knows that. That’s why the Patriots coach attempted to rally his troops following the team’s shocking 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After Chandler Jones ran in for...
atozsports.com
Cowboys legend expected to land new coaching job
Future Hall of Famer Jason Witten is back in the national spotlight. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end is set to accept the head coaching job for renowned Lipscomb Academy’s football team, 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Doughtery tweeted on Monday. The Nashville high school is one of the...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go
This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
Cowboys Asked T.Y. Hilton If He’d Be O.K. With Team Signing OBJ
Dallas wanted to make sure it wasn’t ruffling any feathers by continuing to pursue the coveted free agent.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
atozsports.com
Cowboys HC has perfect response to big controversy vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys held a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining in the game and faced third-and-10. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored three touchdowns in the previous four drives, had one timeout and were hoping for a miracle. Out of the shotgun, Dak Prescott threw a deep shot down...
Cowboys Admit They're Very Concerned About Serious Injury
Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has a long history of neck injuries since coming to the NFL. So when the 26-year-old went down with another one during the game's first series on Sunday, there was obviously concern on the Dallas sideline. “I’m concerned, obviously,” coach Mike McCarthy said after the...
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
NFL Starting Quarterback Could Get Benched On Sunday
An NFL starting quarterback could reportedly get a quick pull on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are going with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback on Sunday. However, Trubisky might not last for very long. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers quarterback could get benched pretty quickly. Pittsburgh could end...
3 Patriots to blame for the stupidest loss ever to the Raiders
These idiots cost the New England Patriots a winnable road game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. People make a lot of terrible decisions in Las Vegas, but at least the New England Patriots got to fly home on Sunday. It’s cool though, really. Many people leave Las Vegas a few...
atozsports.com
Former Bengals player has bizarre moment after Cincinnati’s win over Buccaneers
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon despite falling behind 17-3 in the first half. Cincinnati’s comeback started in the third quarter thanks to a botched fake punt by Tampa Bay. Former Bengals running back Giovanni Bernard, who joined the Bucs last season, didn’t...
Comments / 2