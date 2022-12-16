Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw shares his favorite Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers story
Not many people were as shocked as Terry Bradshaw about the Wednesday death of Franco Harris. The two former teammates of the Pittsburgh Steelers were in sunny California just a couple of weeks shooting a commercial together and commiserating about old times in their black and gold uniforms. Although Bradshaw has recently battled two forms of cancer, he said Harris didn’t mention being ill.
Football community, fans, fellow Pittsburgh Steelers pay tribute to Franco Harris after his death
PITTSBURGH — Members of the football community, fellow Pittsburgh Steelers, and fans are paying tribute to Franco Harris following his death just days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.”. Pittsburgh Remembers Franco Harris: Watch our live, one-hour special tonight on Channel 11 and in our WPXI...
atozsports.com
The real reason why Cowboys lost to the Jaguars on Sunday
It’s a QB-centric league and as such a lot of the postgame analysis surrounding the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars will center around Dak Prescott’s two interceptions. That’s more than understandable. But to suggest that the quarterback is the reason why the Cowboys ultimately...
atozsports.com
Cowboys legend expected to land new coaching job
Future Hall of Famer Jason Witten is back in the national spotlight. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end is set to accept the head coaching job for renowned Lipscomb Academy’s football team, 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Doughtery tweeted on Monday. The Nashville high school is one of the...
Dick Hoak recalls Franco Harris' early days with the Steelers
Dick Hoak’s phone doesn’t often ring early in the morning. So, when Hoak heard the phone Wednesday morning, and it was his son on the other end, his first thought was “What the heck? What’s going on?”. The news wasn’t good. Franco Harris had died.
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Uniform Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring one of the greatest moments in franchise history this weekend. When the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, Pittsburgh will wear throwback uniforms with commemorative patches on them honoring the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Included on the patch is a...
Mike Tomlin Encouraged Marcus Allen's Unsportsmanlike Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach wasn't very upset about the incident.
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
CBS Sports
Ten greatest players in Steelers history: Joe Greene, Franco Harris and more of Pittsburgh's best
Since 1972, no NFL team has been as consistently good as the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the 1970s, the Steelers were so dominant that NFL Films narrator John Facenda once said, "There are 27 teams in the National Football League, and then, there are the Pittsburgh Steelers." Since '72, the year...
WATCH: Greg Gumbel Repeatedly Refers To Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky as Sam Darnold in Awkward Moment
Greg Gumbel might want to study the depth chart a little better before he calls his next NFL game. The longtime broadcaster repeatedly referred to Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky as Sam Darnold during the Steelers-Panthers game on Sunday. Repeatedly throughout Sunday’s game, Gumbel used the wrong name. He kept calling...
atozsports.com
Titans sign former Vols quarterback
The Tennessee Titans are bringing in quarterback depth as an insurance policy for Ryan Tannehill‘s ankle. The Titans have agreed to a contract with former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs has spent a majority of the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he broke camp on the...
atozsports.com
One struggling Chiefs player still has Andy Reid’s trust
Let’s face it, the Kansas City Chiefs had some bad individual performances on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The game we thought it could all come back together and it would be just a cruise to the finish line happened to be the exact opposite. These bad performances came...
atozsports.com
Chiefs could be in a position they haven’t been in since Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs could be in a position to do something they haven’t done since Week 9, and it doesn’t look good for the rest of the NFL. The Chiefs never really deal with injury problems, and even this year they were one of the healthier teams in the league, however they have had some key players miss time.
atozsports.com
Opinion: the Dallas Cowboys should sit their key starter
The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) almost lost more than their game to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Starting LB Leighton Vander Esch left the game with what was thought to be a neck injury. Something that has plagued him for part of his career. Fortunately for the Cowboys, it was found to only...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes has jokes but the NFL needs to take him seriously
The Kansas City Chiefs played one of their signature games, where they play to their opponents level. I mean, they do this all the time, and I think we can all agree that the Texans shouldn’t have ever been in that game. Nevertheless, they won, and they won in...
atozsports.com
Ryan Tannehill’s injury will force Tennessee Titans to make difficult decisions
NASHVILLE — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season is likely at an end for the Tennessee Titans (7-7) according to PaulKuharsky.com. Tannehill was carted off the field with an ankle injury in Tennessee’s Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6). The Titans quarterback returned in the second quarter and finished the game completing 15 of his 22 passing attempts for 165 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Uses Perfect Quip To Sum Up Kevin Dotson and Dan Moore Jr. Ahead of Week 16
“I think the arrow is pointing up,” said Coach Tomlin. He went on to say that the two are growing closer and improving constantly. Moore and Dotson have quite a bit in common. They are close in age, being that they were drafted one year apart, both in the 4th round – Dotson in 2020 and Moore in 2021. They both attended college in the south – Dotson at Louisiana at Lafayette and Moore at Texas A&M.
atozsports.com
Surprise playmaker leads Dallas Cowboys players whose stocks are up
The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) are coming off the heels of a disappointing overtime loss to the suddenly hot Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8). After a strong first half, the Cowboys made mistake after mistake allowing Jacksonville to take the lead. Even though Dallas would eventually re-take the lead and even the ball with under two minutes to go, some questionable play calls and an untimely turnover result in the Cowboys latest loss.
atozsports.com
Raiders receive news that they hadn’t gotten in over a month
The Las Vegas Raiders just got some great news about one of their best players. They hadn’t heard this news in over a month, but it is a welcome report for the Raiders. Star running back Josh Jacobs is officially off the injury report. Jacobs had dealt with multiple...
atozsports.com
Why Mike Vrabel should reconsider his plan for Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is as tough as they come, and Sunday’s game in Los Angeles was just another example of that. After being brought to the ground on the first series of the game by Khalil Mack, Tannehill was carted off the field with what appeared to be an aggravation of the ankle injury that has bothered him all season. As soon as the cart came out and Tannehill’s shoe came off, Titans fans began to fear the worst.
