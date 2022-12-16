ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
The Spun

NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

OJ Simpson Reportedly Makes Surprising Media Decision

O.J. Simpson hasn't made too many media appearances over the years. Given his history, that is not surprising. However, on Sunday, the former NFL star running back, who was accused but acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman, will make a big appearance. "OJ SIMPSON on...
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars

The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get bad news to end the week

The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Saturday. 2023 four-star defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his decommitment from Tennessee in a social media post on Saturday night. “First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms,” wrote Smith in an Instagram...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision

NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
atozsports.com

Cowboys HC has perfect response to big controversy vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys held a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining in the game and faced third-and-10. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored three touchdowns in the previous four drives, had one timeout and were hoping for a miracle. Out of the shotgun, Dak Prescott threw a deep shot down...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VikingsTerritory

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols lose talented player to NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols lost a talented young defender to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to multiple reports. Jordan Phillips, a true freshman in 2022, is looking for a new home after entering the portal on Monday. Phillips, a former three-star recruit from Ocoee, FL who signed with UT...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The ESPN Reporter Controversy

Social media is stirring on Monday, following a viral video from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room on Sunday. Bucs running back Gio Bernard had a tense interaction with some reporters on Sunday. Bernard was involved in a critical botched fake punt attempt in the loss to the Bengals. "Bucs...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

It's safe to say that the NFL world isn't a big fan of one referee in particular on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs are taking on the Texans today. During the game, a couple of controversial calls went against the Chiefs. Kansas City fans did not take it very well. Even...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy