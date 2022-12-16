Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Related
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Rams didn't have proper cleats for Baker Mayfield so they painted his Browns pair
In Baker Mayfield’s first game with the Rams, he took the field under the translucent roof at SoFi Stadium, playing in near-perfect conditions in Southern California. His second game with Los Angeles will feel much different. He and the Rams are in Green Bay to face the Packers tonight...
NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral
The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
OJ Simpson Reportedly Makes Surprising Media Decision
O.J. Simpson hasn't made too many media appearances over the years. Given his history, that is not surprising. However, on Sunday, the former NFL star running back, who was accused but acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman, will make a big appearance. "OJ SIMPSON on...
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get bad news to end the week
The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Saturday. 2023 four-star defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his decommitment from Tennessee in a social media post on Saturday night. “First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms,” wrote Smith in an Instagram...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
atozsports.com
Cowboys HC has perfect response to big controversy vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys held a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining in the game and faced third-and-10. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored three touchdowns in the previous four drives, had one timeout and were hoping for a miracle. Out of the shotgun, Dak Prescott threw a deep shot down...
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Eli Apple Had A 6-Word Message For Tom Brady Following Sunday's Game
Eli Apple has never been one to mince words, and that was certainly the case after he and the Bengals beat Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday. The Bengals came roaring back in the second half, overcoming a 17-3 deficit at halftime, to beat the Bucs 34-23 this weekend. After the game, ...
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols lose talented player to NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols lost a talented young defender to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to multiple reports. Jordan Phillips, a true freshman in 2022, is looking for a new home after entering the portal on Monday. Phillips, a former three-star recruit from Ocoee, FL who signed with UT...
NFL World Reacts To The ESPN Reporter Controversy
Social media is stirring on Monday, following a viral video from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room on Sunday. Bucs running back Gio Bernard had a tense interaction with some reporters on Sunday. Bernard was involved in a critical botched fake punt attempt in the loss to the Bengals. "Bucs...
atozsports.com
Why a rival player just became a fan favorite among Tennessee Vols fans
I never thought I’d write this, but it appears that an Alabama player has become a fan favorite among Tennessee Vols fans. Vols fans have had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young’s explanation on why he’s playing in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
It's safe to say that the NFL world isn't a big fan of one referee in particular on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs are taking on the Texans today. During the game, a couple of controversial calls went against the Chiefs. Kansas City fans did not take it very well. Even...
Comments / 0