Amazon Fresh grocery stores slated for Plymouth, Dearborn
An Amazon Fresh grocery store appears to be slated for a long-standing retail development at the corner of Ann Arbor and Haggerty roads in Plymouth Township, according to a township official. Earlier this month, Hometown Life first reported that plans were underway for the Plymouth Township Amazon Fresh grocery store. Another store is slated for Dearborn in a former Kroger space on Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive, according to a Monday report by Crain's Detroit Business. The...
Be prepared for blizzard conditions, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office warns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A winter storm is heading toward southeast Michigan, leading local law enforcement officials to warn residents to be prepared. The National Weather Service is forecasting upwards of 6 inches of ice and snow with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph beginning Thursday evening, Dec. 22, until Saturday, Dec. 24.
Holiday travel in Michigan will be affected by major winter storm
A winter weather watch for Thursday through Saturday has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Lansing and Jackson.
Carhartt plans $4.65M expansion at Michigan headquarters, 125 new jobs
DEARBORN, MI – Carhartt, a 133-year-old apparel company, is investing $4.65 million to expand its headquarters in Michigan and add 125 people to its workforce, officials announced today. A manufacturer of premium workwear, outdoor apparel and footwear, Carhartt was founded in 1889 in Detroit. Its headquarters are in Dearborn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit under winter storm watch, but that may change to storm warning -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm watch in Metro Detroit may get upgraded: Here’s what blizzard, winter storm warnings mean. A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before...
How to protect your pipes from freezing ahead of holiday storm
A winter storm is expected to hit metro Detroit later this week with the possibility of dangerous wind chills. But your pipes don't have to be a casualty of the frigid temperatures.
whmi.com
Local Water Systems Receive Awards For Fluoridation Quality
Some local communities are again being recognized for optimal fluoridation in their public water supplies. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recognizing 69 public water systems that won a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the local water systems...
Great Lakes shipwreck story resurfaces
Good morning to you on this Wednesday! May I have the attention of all Detroit auto industry history buffs? Here’s a good one for today … A photo of a shipwreck in November 1926 got the wheels turning in Larry Jorgensen’s head. What was in the picture? Hundreds of Chrysler automobiles being carried...
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
plymouthvoice.com
Muffled sound of death knell for a once real newspaper
Dec. 18, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. More sad news for a once high-quality community newspaper after the talented journalists, editors and photographers who for years have given their lifeblood and energy to keep it alive learned newspaper goliath Gannett has stopped printing papers in six area communities. Gannett, a Virginia based...
HometownLife.com
Diamond Castle opens second location, this one in downtown Plymouth
It only took a few months for jewelry to make a grand reappearance in downtown Plymouth's Mayflower Centre. Novi-based Diamond Castle Jewelers recently opened a second showroom in the space formerly occupied by Dearborn Jewelers of Plymouth, which closed earlier this summer after 72 years in business. Owner Kevin Ansara...
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
whmi.com
LCCC Gets Grant For "Be Our Guest Adult Day Service" Program
A local non-profit has received grant funds to support a program for individuals and families dealing with dementia and Alzheimer's, as well as other chronic health concerns. Livingston County Catholic Charities was selected to receive $24,670 in support of its Be Our Guest Adult Day Service Program from The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Power outages, slow travel expected when winter storm brings snow, wind, cold
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm is set to impact Southeast Michigan on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning with snow, wind, and cold. Right now it looks like 3-5 inches for Metro Detroit. A Winter Storm Watch may be issued by the National Weather Service later Tuesday night or Wednesday.
WILX-TV
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
As snow falls on Sunday in Metro Detroit, a snow storm later in the week 'could really mess things up' for Christmas travelers
Sunday marks one week until Christmas, and with snow falling across Metro Detroit Sunday morning, many are wondering whether we’ll see a “White Christmas” in the area this year.
fox2detroit.com
Diamondback Saloon, popular country bar in Belleville, closing after nearly 40 years
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Diamondback Saloon, a popular spot for dancing and live music in Belleville is closing. The owner has sold the bar along the I-94 Service Drive to retire after operating the bar since 1985. According to the outgoing owner, Diamondback's new owners plan to make the...
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
