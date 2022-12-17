ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Detroit Free Press

Amazon Fresh grocery stores slated for Plymouth, Dearborn

An Amazon Fresh grocery store appears to be slated for a long-standing retail development at the corner of Ann Arbor and Haggerty roads in Plymouth Township, according to a township official. Earlier this month, Hometown Life first reported that plans were underway for the Plymouth Township Amazon Fresh grocery store. Another store is slated for Dearborn in a former Kroger space on Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive, according to a Monday report by Crain's Detroit Business. The...
DEARBORN, MI
whmi.com

Local Water Systems Receive Awards For Fluoridation Quality

Some local communities are again being recognized for optimal fluoridation in their public water supplies. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recognizing 69 public water systems that won a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the local water systems...
HOWELL, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Great Lakes shipwreck story resurfaces

Good morning to you on this Wednesday! May I have the attention of all Detroit auto industry history buffs? Here’s a good one for today … A photo of a shipwreck in November 1926 got the wheels turning in Larry Jorgensen’s head. What was in the picture? Hundreds of Chrysler automobiles being carried...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Muffled sound of death knell for a once real newspaper

Dec. 18, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. More sad news for a once high-quality community newspaper after the talented journalists, editors and photographers who for years have given their lifeblood and energy to keep it alive learned newspaper goliath Gannett has stopped printing papers in six area communities. Gannett, a Virginia based...
PLYMOUTH, MI
HometownLife.com

Diamond Castle opens second location, this one in downtown Plymouth

It only took a few months for jewelry to make a grand reappearance in downtown Plymouth's Mayflower Centre. Novi-based Diamond Castle Jewelers recently opened a second showroom in the space formerly occupied by Dearborn Jewelers of Plymouth, which closed earlier this summer after 72 years in business. Owner Kevin Ansara...
PLYMOUTH, MI
whmi.com

LCCC Gets Grant For "Be Our Guest Adult Day Service" Program

A local non-profit has received grant funds to support a program for individuals and families dealing with dementia and Alzheimer's, as well as other chronic health concerns. Livingston County Catholic Charities was selected to receive $24,670 in support of its Be Our Guest Adult Day Service Program from The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit

Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

