Ukraine-Russia war – live: Toddler’s body pulled from rubble as air strikes death toll rises

A toddler’s body has been removed from rubble following a wave of deadly airstrikes in Ukraine on Friday.

Emergency crews are continuing to search for survivors after Russian missiles tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.

The missile was one of what Ukrainian authorities said were 16 that got through air defenses in the latest Russian attack targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The mayor of Kyiv announced today his city’s metro system is operational once again and residents have regained access to water.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said while heat has been restored to half the city and electricity has been restored to two-thirds, emergency outages are still being implemented due to the significant deficit of electricity.

Four people were killed in Russia ’s attacks in which over 70 missiles were launched targeting key energy infrastructure in Ukraine .

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Vladimir Putin had the means to order several similar waves of attacks to drain the country’s energy system.