FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
whmi.com
LCCC Gets Grant For "Be Our Guest Adult Day Service" Program
A local non-profit has received grant funds to support a program for individuals and families dealing with dementia and Alzheimer's, as well as other chronic health concerns. Livingston County Catholic Charities was selected to receive $24,670 in support of its Be Our Guest Adult Day Service Program from The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation.
WNEM
Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Saginaw Intermediate School District (SISD) sent a letter to parents on Dec. 16 about the incident that happened at Jerome Preschool. “While we are incredibly thankful that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
A massive winter storm is headed toward Michigan. Will our white Christmas become a blackout?
Between Thursday night and Saturday morning, Metro Detroit is expected to get hit with 6-10 inches of snow, while West Michigan could see up to two feet. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers how the impending storm will impact the holiday.
Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
Man arrested for stealing women’s underwear at Williamston apartment
A man who was allegedly stealing women's underwear from the laundry area at a Williamston apartment complex has been arrested and charged.
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
crhspress.com
Eminem’s New Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Dubbed ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is as Strange a Business Venture as it Sounds
The 49-year old rapper opened up a window service spaghetti restaurant on Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI shortly after his Super Bowl performance. The gag is based off of a lyric from one of his most popular songs, ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack. In the context of the movie it is about not ‘choking’ and giving it your all and putting yourself out there because this is your shot. It begins with a few lines reading, “His palms are sweaty/knees weak arms are heavy/ there’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti.” The mom’s spaghetti piece is something that became a part of Eminem’s iconic legacy as well as just a symbol for him and his music.
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
whmi.com
Bids Being Reviewed For Howell City Hall Consolidation
A bid could be awarded in early January for a project to consolidate Howell City Hall. At Monday night’s Council meeting, City Manager Erv Suida stated they had a lot of interest with over 30 plan-holders and there was a full building for a walk-thru, which means they’ll likely get good competitive bids.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
MSP: Man who shot at officer inside Dearborn PD used recently stole gun
We are learning major developments about the case of a deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man from Dearborn.
whmi.com
323 officers shot in the line of duty in 2022: Police union
(DETROIT) -- On July 6 of this year, Detroit police officer Loren Courts responded to a call for a shooting on Marlowe Street. When police arrived, the 19-year-old suspect shot and killed Courts while he was arriving in his cruiser, according to police. At his memorial service, Courts, whose father...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
WNEM
Police: 4 suspects, guns in custody following drive by shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police said teamwork between citizens and police helped bring an end to violence before the holidays. On Saturday, Saginaw Police received reports that an occupied home and car were struck by gunfire during a shooting. Investigators said that eyewitnesses helped police gather a detailed description of...
Flint man killed, found in abandoned building had ‘open door for everybody’, nephew says
FLINT, MI – While two people are in custody in connection with the death of a 56-year-old Flint man, the man’s family continues to wonder why. Charles “Charlie” Markley was reported missing on Dec. 5, after not having been seen by friends or family since Dec. 1, according to his nephew, Billy Bond.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tip to Tuscola Sheriff leads to one arrest, almost $50k of property recovered
More information has come to light about the almost $50,000 worth of equipment, tools and more that the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office found after a tip-line alert. Revealing that the tip came in Tuesday, November 29, officials also reported that a deputy assigned to the area responded to an Oak Road property in Vassar Township and observed an individual on the premises loading stolen property. After several search warrants, interviews and investigations, the Sheriff’s office has recovered stolen items such as a washer and dryer, several deep freezers and more than 15 LED boom lights, from a Millington Township Home, as well as the man behind it, 44-year-old Kenneth C. Gamet of Millington.
She tried to return a credit card. Why did DPD accuse her of stealing it?
A Detroit mother says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to return a lost credit card. What happened next, she says, ruined her life.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed at police station after pointing gun at officer • Car theft victim chases teens • Gas prices fall
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Michigan State Police are trying to determine a motive after a man pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department, prompting the officer to shoot and kill him. According to police, the 33-year-old man walked into the station around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and...
