wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug-Related Charges Following Brief Chase With Police
A man out of Pike County was arrested following a brief chase with law enforcement. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a tip concerning the location of 26-year-old Josh Allen, who was wanted on several warrants. Allen was found driving along US 23, at Shelby Valley. Troopers attempted...
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested on drug charges
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was arrested last week and charged with multiple drug offenses. The arrested happened on Wednesday, December 14. Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville searched the home of 37-year-old Steven Adkins of Elkhorn City and found quantities of suspected meth, prescription medication and marijuana, in addition to drug paraphernalia, guns, and cash.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Investigating Death In Pike County
Law enforcement in Pike County are investigating the cause of death of a man who was found dead inside his home on Sunday. The Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police responded to a call on Sunday morning of a burglary in progress in Elkhorn City at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road.
wchstv.com
Former Gallia County 911 dispatcher charged in connection with multiple forest fire arsons
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal court documents said a man who was working as a Gallia County 911 dispatcher and was an administrator at a volunteer fire department has been charged after being accused of setting about two dozen forest fires. James A. Bartels, 50, admitted to lighting...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Lawrence Co. shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Ashland Kentucky has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was arrested yesterday in connection with a shooting incident that took place on December 18 in Chesapeake, Ohio. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Evans since the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Ashland, Kentucky.
Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
Ironton Tribune
UPDATED: Murder suspect arrested at Ashland hotel
ASHLAND, Ky. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
wchsnetwork.com
Lincoln County deputies investigate murder-suicide
RANGER, W.Va. — A man killed his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself during a violent argument in Lincoln County Tuesday evening. According to Lincoln County deputies, Michael Charles Bennett was in an altercation with his stepfather, Justin Charles Chafin, when Bennett grabbed an AR-15 and shot Chafin several times. Bennett then shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Threats To Blow Up EKU
A man out of Pike County was arrested following claims that he allegedly threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University. 46-year-old Patrick Henry Hall, of Canada, has been charged with one-count of terroristic threatening. These charges are said to have stemmed from a phone conversation with an academic advisor on...
Williamson Daily News
One charged in Williamson shooting
WILLIAMSON — A man was charged following a shooting on Dec. 15 in downtown Williamson, according to Mingo County Magistrate Court records. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Williamson Police Department was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street late in the afternoon in reference to a possible shooting having occurred at that location.
WSAZ
Man kills stepfather before killing himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
Kentucky man arrested in West Virginia for meth, gun charges
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Louisa, Kentucky man was arrested after a disturbance on Sunday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that Randel Boggs harassed and attempted to fight residents in the Fort Gay area. They say he was also fidgeting with something in his pocket. According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Boggs was found in […]
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 11/4/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on November 4, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
wymt.com
Police in Prestonsburg investigating fatal fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police and Fire Department responded to fatal fire that happened Sunday, the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. Officials say during an investigation, a person was found dead inside the home. The investigation is still ongoing.
WSAZ
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Man at Large After Killing Woman Over Dog
Lawrence County – On 12/18/22 at about 3:20 PM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake, Ohio. Upon arrival, Deputies along with Lawrence County EMS Personnel found a female lying face-up in the parking lot of the complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.
wchsnetwork.com
Arrests made in Cross Lanes robbery, shooting
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
1 injured, 2 in custody in Kanawha County shooting that led to police pursuit in West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:45 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in a shooting this morning that led to a police chase through parts of Kanawha County. The sheriff’s office says Richard Dangott, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan Cochran, 31, of Charleston have been charged with 1st Degree Robbery and […]
