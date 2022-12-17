Tuesday girls report: Piedmont flips switch in fourth and pulls away to win Gaston tourney opener; J’ville uses big second half to beat Cleburne County, and more. GASTON – Piedmont flipped a switch in the fourth quarter and looked like a completely different team than it did in the first three Tuesday and the turnaround led to a 45-37 victory over Ranburne in the opening round of the Gaston Christmas Tournament.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO